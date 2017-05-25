Ipswich lad 'Robbo' brings Studio 10 home to Nanna

REUNION: Studio 10 roving reporter David 'Robbo' Robinson broadcast the Channel 10 shows live from Ipswich with his grandmother Jan Wells.

IT WAS a homecoming to savour when Studio 10 roving reporter David 'Robbo' Robinson interviewed his grandmother Jan Wells in Ipswich live on Channel 10 this morning.

Robbo, who was born in Ipswich and went to school here, was on assignment with the fun and interactive morning show that interviews people in their homes about life and topics of the day.

The studio was set up in the home of Eastern Heights' fan of the show Sammy Jones who was also on several segments. Ms Wells recalled how her grandson, as a budding presenter, would put on shows at home when he was a child.

"David would put on his show and his little brother and sister who are five and seven years younger than him had to get up and do the ads in between,” she grinned.

"I do remember when he was a little fella and he used to walk up the aisle at Woolworths and he'd get the Decore shampoo and start singing when he was all of three years old. He cannot be without a microphone.”

Robbo and his grandmother Jan Wells (left) broadcast Studio 10 from the home of Eastern Height's fan Sammy Jones (right). Rob Williams

Sammy Jones was the perfect talent for the show - full of life, with a great sense of humour and a regular watcher of Studio 10.

"I watch the show every morning and I like all the funny stuff Denise Drysdale does,” she said.

"I've just got to keep Robbo' in line.”

Studio 10 roving reporter David Robinson interviews Sammy Jones live on Channel 10 from her Eastern Heights home. Rob Williams

Robbo was just stoked to be on home territory.

"I love being back in Ipswich with Nanna and it is great to bring the show here,” he said.

"We have such great viewers who love the show and it is great to connect with them. Sammy is perfect and really understands the show. What we want when we do these shows is someone like her who is opinionated and willing to have a laugh.”

"I got in to Ipswich last night and I was so excited.

"But I couldn't have done what I do now without the support of my grandmother, my mother, my aunt and my stepfather. I am very grateful.”

Ms Wells was beaming with pride.

"I'm so proud of my boy. He's done it all himself,” she said.

"This is what he's always wanted to do, and he's got there.”