Ipswich knitters and crocheters making funerals unique

CRAFTY IDEA: Caring Angels Funerals owner Amanda Amos would like the community to help knit flowers to quilt together as coffin covers.

KEEN knitters, crocheters, and needle workers with some time and wool to spare have the chance to make a difference to a stranger's funeral.

A specially made coffin cover created from handmade knitted and crocheted flowers is Caring Angels funeral director Amanda Amos' dream for her clients and their families.

She is appealing to the crafty community to put their needles to work and make flowers to sew into the blanket.

"We wanted to do something different so we can sell people a real cheap coffin and we can use this time and time again," she said.

"It's something different and something gentle that doesn't look like a coffin.

"If we saw that in a herse going down the road it would be absolutely stunning.

"We're just trying to be different, we're a bit more modern and want to get the families involved.

"This is something else. We're more about the families, not the price. Families need to remember the funeral not the price."

Ms Amos said the concept was inspired by a similar idea in England.

"I saw a story about a young girl who knew she was dying in England and she was part of a crochet group and she liked the idea of everyone crocheting a flower for her and then it went viral and everybody wanted to contribute," she said.

"Once it was finished the crochet blanket went on her coffin and when she was buried the blanket went down with her. I just thought it was absolutely beautiful and it was something completely different."

She said the flowers can be any size, colour or shape.

"Most of them are made out of wool but they can be any size, small, medium or large," Ms Amos said.

"It's something that will stay in the business for years to come they can help to contribute to something special, something unique and different.

"I've started learning how to crochet now so I can help as well.

"They're going to be involved in something really unique.

"It's something beautiful and I'm so excited to be able to get one made for us to use. It's so pretty."

Send knitted and crocheted flowers to:

Caring Angels Funerals

PO BOX 2123

North Ipswich, 4305.