Ipswich kindy educator tests positive for coronavirus

AN Ipswich kindergarten has been shut down after one of its staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Sparrow Early Learning Karana Downs closed today after a decision was made by head office last night.

Last Friday, one of the centre's educators received confirmation that her husband had tested positive for the virus and she was put into isolation.

But the pair had been on the Gold Coast the weekend prior with two other members of staff.

All three educators were tested for the virus.

Test results for the wife of the infected man came back with a negative result on Sunday night, and one of the other two staff members got the same news yesterday.

But yesterday afternoon it was confirmed the other staff member had tested positive.

Sparrow Early Learning CEO John Bairstow said none of the three staff members had been at the centre since Friday afternoon.

The decision to close the centre was made at 9.30pm last night.

"We made the decision to close the centre today so we could perform contact tracing last night," he said.

"We're working with the public health unit at the moment.

"There will be some (parents and children) that have been in close contact with this educator who will need to be quarantined. That notification process is ongoing."

Mr Bairstow said they hope to re-open the 67-place centre as soon as possible.

"The safety and wellbeing of our educators, children and families is the most important thing," he said.

"We've complied with all the government recommendations, we go above and beyond in terms of hygiene practices and cleaning so we'll just do whatever we can to help the community.

"We're aiming to get open as soon as possible so we can support the parents that need us."