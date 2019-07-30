Ipswich kids savour unforgettable Supercars experience

GO KARTING: Eight lucky Go Karters from the Ipswich Karting Club took part in the Dunlop Grid Kids Program at the Century Batteries Ipswich SuperSprint round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

A regular feature at many Supercars rounds this year, Dunlop works with local karting clubs, to give selected motorsport fans aged between 12 and 16 a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent Dunlop on the starting grid as brand ambassadors.

The young motorsport enthusiasts had exclusive behind the scenes access to the Supercars paddock and were among the action with all the drivers and teams.

Come race time, the Dunlop Grid Kids proudly represented the brand on the grid prior to the start and at the Dunlop Super2 podium presentations.

Local Karter Henry Titman, 12, grew up around the sport.

He said standing on the grid holding the Dunlop flags before the race and getting to meet Nick Percat were highlights of the day.

"It's one of the best things I've ever done,” he said.

Goodyear and Dunlop Tyres Australia senior brand manager Tony Kiernan said the company had a proud history supporting motorsport and emerging driving talent.

"We are excited to be leading the way by creating amazing experiences for Dunlop Grid Kids,” he said.

"Dunlop's program is a fantastic chance to provide the future talent of motorsport a glimpse into the Supercars paddock where they can mingle with their heroes.”

Supercars general manager commercial Jamie Black is thrilled Dunlop is leading the charge and committing to the family friendly celebration that is the Supercars Championship.

"Many of these Grid Kids will have experienced the thrill of the track through their local karting clubs, so to give them an experience like that on the starting grid at our events will be something they will never forget," he said.

This season marks Dunlop's 18th year supplying the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship and Dunlop Super2 Series, having extended its fifth-successive tyre contract.