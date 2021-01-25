Ipswich kids display their heart at fun day for great cause

An under-14 vigoro player displays her skills during a previous HeartKids Day. The latest charity day is on Saturday at the East Ipswich grounds. Picture: Rob Williams

HEADING into a valuable junior community day, T.C United are where they want to be in the Ipswich first grade senior competition.

However, as T.C captain Clare Gillett accurately shared, no team can afford a lapse in the run to the vigoro semi-finals.

After three wins in a row, T.C hold a one point advantage over Sports and Occasionals.

"It's been a while,'' Gillett said of her team being in top spot.

"And last year we struggled to get there.

"But it's still really close. It's very tight.

"Every game is a lottery at the moment and we can't predict the weather.

"Each team is evenly strengthened so it really is a toss of the coin each week on who is going to get the win.

"It's really great for all the girls playing.''

The latest points are Division 1 - T.C United 27, Sports and Occasionals 26, Wildcats 15.

Division 2: Sports 41, Occasionals 20.5, TC United 18.5, Wildcats 17.

Gillett was happy how her team had returned after the Christmas break.

"It's been momentum that we are gaining now,'' she said.

"Our batting has been really consistent . . . we've been able to post really big scores that we've been able to either defend or get over the top of the other team.''

T.C beat Sports by 32 runs on the first innings in their latest game.

Wildcats held out Occasionals by five runs on the first innings in the other first division encounter.

Kerryn Graham snared 6/26 for Wildcats.

No senior fixtures are being played this weekend due to Ipswich Vigoro's annual Heartkids Day.

Ipswich under-14 players involved in a previous HeartKids Day at the East Ipswich grounds.

Under 12 and under 16 teams will play while raising money for children born with congenital heart disease.

Saturday's fun day format at the East Ipswich vigoro grounds is a round robin event for sides in both grades.

New players and friends are welcome to have a hit in the big bash format with shorter boundaries for the kids.

Past HeartKids days have raised about $1000.

Ipswich Vigoro Association president Deanne Lawrie appreciated everyone supporting the day where juniors enjoy the sport and contribute to a good cause.

Matches are scheduled to start at 8.30am.

STATE OF PLAY

Ipswich results January 23

1st Division

Wildcats 81 & 41 (time) defeated Occasionals 76 by five runs on 1st innings.

Wildcats batting: Ashlee Verrall 24, Marie Dennis 15 & 9, Andrea Kruger 15.

Bowling: Kerryn Graham 6/26, Ashlee Verrall 1/6.

Occasionals batting: Deanne Lawrie 21, Lynne Barnes 15, Racheal Hess 8 not out.

Bowling: Lynne Barnes 4/18, Trey Darr 3/6, Gillian Chambers 2/9.

T.C. United 73 & 22 (time) defeated Sports 41 & 54 by 32 runs on 1st innings.

T.C. United batting: Kate Johnstone 13, Jodie Spall 10 & 7, Karissa Aburn 10.

Bowling: Kate Johnstone 2/0 & 1 run out & 2/1, Jodie Spall 2/9 & 3/16, Karissa Aburn 1/8 & 3 run outs.

2nd Division

Occasionals 100 defeated Wildcats 93 by seven runs on 1st innings.

Occasionals batting: Rohan Darr 45 not out, Trey Darr 19, Julia Chudleigh 10.

Bowling: Zoe Hislop 3/17 & 2 run outs, Julia Chudleigh 2/11, Trey Darr 1/8.

Wildcats batting: Zanden Baartz 50, Rebecca De Graff 9, Fletcher Baartz.

Bowling: Sara Teasdale 4/34, Fletcher Baartz 2/9, Zanden Baartz 2/15 & 1 run out.

Sports 55 & 7 defeated T.C. United 22 & 38 by 10 wickets and two runs.

Sports batting: Cassidy Hammond 17, Dash Anderson 15 & 4 not out, Bailey Whyatt 8. Bowling: Taurice Anderson 4/11 & 3 run outs & 7/12, Bailey Whyatt 4/9, Cassidy Hammond 2/8 and one run out.

T.C. United batting: Georgia Weller 7 & 7, Hannah Balke 6, Pauline Marsh 6.

Bowling: Deb Manietta 2/10 & 1 run out, Georgia Weller 3/15, Tomasina Johnson 3/7.

Juniors

Sports 48 & 36 defeated Wildcats Gold 37 & 39.

Sports batting: James Johnston 15 retired, Bailey Whyatt 13 & 12 not out, Summer Haste 18. Bowling: Bailey Whyatt 2/5, Summer Haste 1/8.

Wildcats batting: Dan Kruger 16 & 12, Charlie Pitcain 6 not out. Bowling: Lucas Kruger 2/9, Abbie Pitcain 2/6.