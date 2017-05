DOING OUR BIT: Amberley District State School principal Simon Boyce and Churchill principal Kellie Harvey with students (from left) Lachlan William, Sophie Johnson, Jackson Taylor, and Deagan Booth.

LAST week, the Dalby State School community was devastated by a fire that damaged historic buildings and destroyed classrooms.

Students at Amberley District and Churchill State Schools wanted to help and this week they went blue to show their support.

Students donated a gold coin to help students and staff to replace the books and learning resources that have been lost.