Ipswich Kart Club to get back to racing

BACK ON TRACK: Ipswich Kart Club members are stoked to hear racing will return on July 18.

EXCITED members are finetuning their vehicles in anticipation of the Ipswich Kart Club’s return to racing.

President Scott Howard confirmed the largest and most innovative club of its kind in Australia would begin regular meetings on July 18 and follow that up with a second race day on August 1.

He said all involved had dearly missed their favourite pastime and could not be happier to see a resumption on the horizon.

“Everyone’s pumped,” he said.

“We have some very passionate members.

“Everyone has been screaming for it and we’ve had a lot of positive feedback.”

IKC will be adhering to all relevant coronavirus restrictions upon its return to the track.

Typically running from as early as 8am well into the evening often beyond 8pm, club meetings are considerable undertakings featuring 200 racers, as well as judges and other volunteers.

To satisfy social distancing requirements IKC will make use of the enormous 16,800 square metres at the Willowbank venue to cordon off 20 separate areas with each able to be occupied by a maximum of 20 people.

The officials area will be limited to four people at any one time and otherwise closed, with the remaining judges spread out across the track.

Another precaution will see three separate toilet blocks in use, with each to be cleaned at least twice a day.

To further limit gathering numbers and prevent human contact registration has also been moved online.

Streamlining the process, entries, confirmation, scrutineering forms and the drivers’ briefing will all be completed remotely via the internet.

Entries will close the week prior.

Howard, who in the past arrived on track at 5am on race days to begin planning and setting up, said the new process was more efficient and the club would continue to use it when normal circumstances returned after the pandemic.

He said given the length of club meets the most important factor to their success was commencing punctually and the new system should allow them to start on time, and was also expected to relieve pressure from highly valued long-term volunteers.

“It will also allow me to do all of the grids beforehand,” he said.

“It should work out well.”

See Ipswich Kart Club’s Facebook page for more information.