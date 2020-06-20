Ipswich Kart Club campaign helps local businesses survive

BENEFACTORS: 4SS Cadet racer Sam Piggott with Project X Racing owner William Yarwood at Willowbank. Project X Racing is among the local businesses boosted by the Ipswich Kart Club’s ‘Support the supporters’ campaign.

BENEFACTORS: 4SS Cadet racer Sam Piggott with Project X Racing owner William Yarwood at Willowbank. Project X Racing is among the local businesses boosted by the Ipswich Kart Club’s ‘Support the supporters’ campaign.

A SPATE of local businesses have endured the worst of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the Ipswich Kart Club’s tremendous ‘Support the Supporters’ campaign.

In early May as economic crisis gripped the country, the leading club of its type in Australia based at Willowbank and catering to drivers from across southeast Queensland started a campaign aimed at ensuring the survival of the network of small businesses which service members and will be essential to the sport as it rebounds from the pandemic.

The worthwhile initiative encouraged club members to show their support for the businesspeople by using their services and shopping in their stores.

Ipswich Kart Club president Scott Howard said the campaign had been hugely successful in achieving its goals.

“It has been going gangbusters,” he said.

“We’ve been able to keep all of the shops open.

“They are all full steam ahead.”

‘Support the Supporters’ allowed driver trainers to get back to work holding one-on-one sessions three times a day under strict regulations approved by Queensland Health.

Initially granted permission to work on track free of charge, operators are now paying a small fee after getting back on their feet.

The number of students they can have in each session has now increased and they are reportedly turning over a solid profit.

The campaign has also benefited shops and mechanics as customers flooded back in need of parts and work.

Howard said the community-mindedness shown by all to take part demonstrated what karting stood for as a sport.

“That’s what our sport is all about,” he said.

“Go karting has always been family orientated and this just really shows how good our club is.

“We really do look after each other and the grassroots, and the small people in our sport.”

While there are fears some members who may have had limited work or lost their jobs altogether will not be able to get back on the track due to financial concerns, it is hoped most will return.

Howard said the situation was starting to return to normal and he expected the majority of members would be only to eagre to be back in the fast lane.

He urged club members to seize the chance to race again and get behind the club that has supported its community through such a challenging period.

In more positive news, the major events IKC was due to host in recent months that were cancelled due to coronavirus at great economic loss to the club and the local business community are likely to be rescheduled for August and September at this stage depending on COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

Originally to be held in early May at Willowbank, the Rotax Pro Tour event could go ahead in August, while round three of the Australian Karting Championships is tentatively planned for September as opposed to this weekend.

Howard said both events generated significant revenue and would offer the club and local businesses prime opportunities to recover.