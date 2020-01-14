Ipswich juniors and ladies jump into basketball

House Rules

Junior Basketball

Ipswich Basketball Association is now taking registrations for our junior fixture competition for boys and girls.

Season 1, 2020 will return from Monday, February 3 and run until Friday, June 26.

The age groups and timetable are:

U7 and U9 mixed – Saturday mornings

U15, U17 and U19 boys – Wednesday nights

U11 and U13 boys – Thursday nights

Junior and senior girls – Monday nights

For more information or to find a club to join go to the new Ipswich Basketball website www.ipswichbasketball.com.au

Ladies Social Basketball

New players wanted for fun, sweat, and improving/developing basketball skills.

Young and old, newbies and experienced players are all welcome.

Games are held at the Ipswich Basketball Stadium every Tuesday morning at 9.30am during the school term.

Game fees are $10 and a child minding is available for $2 however you must give 24 hours notice.

To find out more contact Adriana on 0406 864 345 or look up the facebook group Ladies Daytime Basketball (Ipswich QLD)

FairPlay Vouchers

Parents, carers or guardians can apply for a voucher valued at up to $150 for their child, which can be used towards sport and active recreation membership, registration or participation fees with registered providers.

You can apply if your child:

is a Queensland resident aged from 5 to 17 years (inclusive)

did not receive a Get Started voucher this year

•holds, or whose parent, carer or guardian holds, a valid Department of Human Services Health Care Card or Pensioner Concession Card with the child’s name on it, or is identified by a registered referral agent, who can assist families in genuine financial need to access FairPlay vouchers.

For full details including eligibility requirements go to www.qld.gov.au/recreation/sports/funding/fairplay

The next round of vouchers open on January 22 and will need to be presented to an activity provider by May 13, 2020.