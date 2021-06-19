THE gusty and cold south-westerlies could not keep eager race fans away from the action, as Happy Go Plucky stormed home by half a length to take out this year’s Ipswich Cup.

A big crowd of about 15,000 packed into the Bundamba Racetrack for the first full Ipswich Cup event since 2019, and though the facilities have been updated since then, the action inside and around the track was back to its best post-Covid.

There was a treat for Ipswich racing fans in the main race of the day, with young Ipswich jockey Madeleine Wishart riding Flash Aah home for third, behind So You Win in second and the winner Happy Go Plucky, which paid $26 and would have made for a few happy punters.

This year’s Ipswich Cup was the first since $25 million in refurbishments to the Ipswich Turf Club were completed, providing the first big test for the new facilities.

Happy Go Plucky, ridden by Stephanie Thornton, wins the Ipswich Cup. Picture: Grant Peters/Trackside Photography

Madeleine Wishart, 23, finished third in the Ipswich Cup.

With large sections sold out ahead of the event, organisers were confident of a crowd of at least 15,000, with last minute general admission and infield sales to decide how close 2021 might get to a record.

As of Saturday afternoon, official numbers still were not in, but it looked as the organiser’s estimate of 15-16,000 was about right.

A large police presence was on hand for the event, however very little to no trouble has been spotted at the track so far.

The conclusion of racing at 4.45pm will be followed by live entertainment in the main forecourt.

Various pubs and clubs across Ipswich will be hosting Ipswich Cup afterparties on Saturday night, with public transport set to be flat out well into the evening, as racegoers kick on.

Originally published as Ipswich jockey in exciting home track finish