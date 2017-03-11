Ipswich Jets prepared for friendly fire

HAWK EYE: Townsville will unleash former Ipswich fullback Carlin Anderson on North Ipswich Reserve tomorrow.

LIVEWIRE fullback Carlin Anderson is used to lighting up North Ipswich Reserve.

With 39 tries and 107 goals to his name, the 21-year-old has played 60 Intrust Super Cup games and accumulated 370 individual points.

After an impressive pre-season, the former Ipswich Jet will return to his old stomping ground as fullback for the Townsville Blackhawks.

With hopes of cracking into the NRL, Anderson left a dual contract with the Brisbane Broncos to head north and join the North Queensland Cowboys feeder team.

Rated as the 'full package' by co-coaches Ben and Shane Walker, Anderson was instrumental in the Jets Intrust Super Cup premiership in 2015, which saw Ipswich defeat Townsville in the grand final.

Tomorrow, the former Ipswich Grammar student is one of three important new additions for the Blackhawks this season.

A young up-and-coming forward, Blake Leary left Manly to ply his trade in North Queensland, while veteran Shaun Fensom was a last minute transfer from the Canberra Raiders.

Playing at lock, the 28-year-old has played eight season for the Green Machine and has racked up 139 NRL games.

All three will be looking to make a good impression against Ipswich as they push for a spot in the Cowboys starting squad this year.

NAB Defence Force Appreciation Day - Ipswich Jets v Townsville Blackhawks on Sunday, March 12:

ADF Women v Brothers Ipswich from 11.10am

Intrust Super Cup from 12.40pm*

Mal Meninga Cup from 2.30pm

FOGS Colts from 3.50pm

(*Tevelvised on Chanel 9)