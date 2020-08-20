Ipswich Jets player loses foot after motorbike accident

Ipswich Jets player Rogan Dean runs the ball up against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

Ipswich Jets player Rogan Dean runs the ball up against the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

IPSWICH Jets winger Rogan Dean has had one of his feet amputated after he was involved in a motorcycle accident just “two minutes from home.”

The popular rugby league player, who is nicknamed ‘Guns’ for his powerful physique, had his left foot amputated just below the ankle after an accident driving home on Sunday.

Jets CEO Richard Hughes said in a statement Mr Dean will “always have a place” at the club as he starts his recovery.

“We would like to share with our Jets family, an incident involving one of the nicest, most talented, most athletic, fastest, powerful wingers, to ever wear the green and white; Rogan ‘Guns’ Dean,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: Ipswich woman in her 70s tests positive for COVID-19

“In what can be best described as simply wrong time, wrong place, Rogan was involved in a motorbike accident with a car, just two minutes from home.

“The impact of the crash has led to Rogan having his left foot amputated, just below his ankle.

“Other than abrasions to his left arm, no other injuries were sustained.”

Mr Hughes said Mr Dean was already looking for ways in which he can be involved with the club in the coming months despite the injury.

Ipswich Jets player Rogan Dean in action against the Sunshine Coast Falcons in 2019.

“This is of course a very challenging time for Rogan and his family whilst he starts his recovery in hospital, but with the support of his extended Jets family, a close knit playing group and every fan of the game that watched Rogan thunder down the wing, we will be there for him, every step of the way,” he said.

“One thing is for sure, he is as strong in character as he is in his body and he is already looking at how he can be involved with the Jets in the months to come.

“What we can say for sure, is that he will always have a place, because every club needs a ‘Guns’ and we are the lucky club that have him. He isn’t going anywhere.”

READ MORE: New phone tower proposed for Ipswich growth hot spot

Queensland Rugby League managing director Robert Moore said the wider rugby league community was rallying around the winger.

“On behalf of the QRL and the entire rugby league community, we offer our thoughts and best wishes to Rogan and his family,” he said.

“This is of course an extremely challenging time for Rogan, but we know he will have some excellent support through the tight-knit Jets family as well as the wider rugby league community.”

Mr Rogan scored 33 tries in 70 games in the Intrust Super Cup, while also representing Norths Devils and Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.