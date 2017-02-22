$100,000 upgrade to bring football club into 21st Century

PROGRESS: Ipswich Jets CEO Jason Cubit where the new $100,000 training facilities will be built.

A NEW $100,000 development at North Ipswich Reserve is set to give the Ipswich Jets facilities more in line with the 21st century.

Work on the project is set to start next week on three demountable buildings thanks to an NRL facilities grant.

The three buildings will house a video/meeting room, extra storage space and shower and toilet facilities that the Jets can utilise on training days.

The Jets facilities have been in the dark ages for too long.

They haven't grizzled, but in the typical Jets fashion have rolled their sleeves up and got on with business.

The club hasn't had the resources to compete in the player market with the richer clubs, not that they are big on spending on outside players.

But club CEO Jason Cubit said the new facilities were much needed.

"At the moment when our blokes train at the blue (training) shed there are no showers or toilets and we've got to unlock the dressing room at North Ipswich Reserve," Cubit said.

"Ben and Shane are also running video sessions out of the dressing room.

"The facilities at the moment aren't what we've needed, but these new buildings will enable us to have a meeting room where we can do video sessions with the players.

"There will also be showers and toilets that the guys can use before, during and after training.

"It is a significant project."

One of the demountables will go next to the current gym with two of the others to take up space in the car parking area.

"We are working with Sun Engineering who are heavily involved with us as a club," he said.

"They have sourced them and they will do all the building works."

The Jets have this weekend off before kicking off their Intrust Super Cup season against the Tweed Heads Seagulls at Piggabeen Sports Complex on Sunday, March 5.