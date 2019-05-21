Ipswich to wake up Australia with Sunrise

IPSWICH is set for a couple of guest spots on Channel 7's flagship morning show, Sunrise.

Heart-throb weatherman, Sam Mac (or Sam McMillan) will be heading to Discover Ipswich Wednesday morning for a broadcast. He'll be there from 5.30am until 8.30am.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said a sign is absolutely necessary for those who are keen to get along.

"If you have ever wanted to be on TV here's your opportunity to shine," they said.

"Dress smart casual, bring a handmade sign, tell neighbour's and friends from Visit Brisbane to meet us at The Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park at 5.30am."

And not to shirk our neighbours, from Thursday morning, Sam Mac will also be doing the weather live from Harrisville at Summer Land Camel camel ranch.

The owners of the ranch have asked as many people as they can get to come along.

They will also be hosting a free barbecue breakfast for all those who get along and said to pop in before school. Coffee and other breakfast items will also be available for purchase.

Thursday's broadcast also runs from 5.30am until 8.30am. They have asked for punters to RSVP here.

Sam Mac is known for his unique presentation style and his good humour while he's on stage.

He's also done the A-Z of Australian towns so he knows his way around the country.