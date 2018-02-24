Ipswich is in for a soggy weekend

POSSIBLE STORM: Kristy Reynolds (left) and Jaime Shepherdson of ithink Property do their best to avoid a soaking.

IT'S going to be a wet and soggy weekend.

Showers and the chance of a possible storm have set in for at least the next few days, with rainy conditions forecast right through until early next week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasts predict up to 25mm to drench the city today and another 10mm will top it off tomorrow.

Thunderstorms are forecast for both days.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s for most of the weekend and creep up to 33C on Sunday.

Forecaster Sam Clark said the rain Ipswich was experiencing was off the back of heavier falls further north and in other parts of the state.

While Ipswich is yet to see any evidence of river-flooding like other cities, Mr Clark said locals should continue to expect solid rainfalls as a weather system moved along the coast and towards Ipswich for the next few days.

Despite the early lack of flooding, SES reminds drivers not to drive into flood waters.

Bureau of Meteorology forecasters say a very moist air mass extends over much of Queensland.

An upper low over the northern interior of the state will likely remain slow-moving today and should start to gradually weaken.

A broad upper trough will persist over the state over the weekend.

These upper features will combine with the moist air mass to extend unstable conditions over much of the state with some severe storms likely, particularly over the northwest during the next couple of days.

A trough lies just offshore of the southern coast and is expected to move further west over land today before most likely weakening while slipping slowly south on Saturday.

This trough will result in the chance of heavy falls over the southeast coast district today, particularly about the coast and hinterland.

There is some uncertainty associated with the movement of this trough.

Conditions will remain cooler than average over much of the state during the next few days.

Close to 44mm of rain had drenched Ipswich by 4pm yesterday.

BoM recorded 43.4mm at Amberley since 9am yesterday and 13.2mm at Gatton.

BoM had issued a warning for people in parts of southeast Queensland between Brisbane and Warwick, including Ipswich for six hourly rainfalls of up to 130mm and potential flash flooding.