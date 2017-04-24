COMMENT: Ipswich is behind you, John

John Morgan of One Mile has been given 4-6 months to live after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Pictured with his wife Shelly.

SOMETIMES in life we are thrown curve balls which can turn our whole world upside down. The way we thought our lives would go, or the future we had planned out, is suddenly gone.

Sadly, life doesn't owe us anything.

We must live each day to the max and make every moment count, because we just never know what's around the corner.

I was given the privilege of sharing John Morgan's story, which features on the front page. He was sadly diagnosed with terminal lung cancer when he went to the doctor with what he thought was simple flu.

Speaking with John and his family was hard. It was evident they were all heartbroken by the news. At one stage I did something I very rarely do as a professional journalist, that was to hug John's distraught wife Shelly. I could feel her pain and how scared she was about what was about to happen, and I felt compelled to stop the interview, walk over to her and give her a hug to show my support.

John, I wish you and your family the very best, and I hope you get to spend as much time as possible with your loved ones. I, and many others, will be thinking of you.