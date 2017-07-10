Ipswich is a Defence city and proud of it

IPSWICH'S reputation as a city which strongly supports our Defence Force was on show again last Friday when I joined members from three levels of government to officially welcome the final two EA-18G Growler aircraft to Amberley. Now numbering 12 in total, the RAAF's Growler capability is part of an integrated and networked fifth-generation fighting Air Force.

Why we want Land 400 project here

AMBERLEY is Australia's 'super base' and we are proud to have the base in Ipswich. We'd also like to see our Defence city tag reinforced in the future with Ipswich chosen as the future manufacturing base for new tanks under the Land 400 building program. The stakes are high for new jobs and economic growth. Around 225 new tanks and 30 years of maintenance in this contract alone. There's even more in the pipeline. Ipswich strongly supports a united approach to build these super tanks here.

Happy anniversary North Ipswich SS

PAST students joined current students and parents at North Ipswich State School to celebrate its 150th anniversary on Saturday with a special event in the school hall. A time capsule was also buried at the Fitzgibbon Street frontage. There was a fantastic display of school history in photos, uniforms, sporting achievements, and the old tools of education, including slate boards.

Congratulations to charity runners

WE ARE blessed in Ipswich with so many community-minded groups supporting positive lifestyle choices. One example is the Augustine Heights Park Run. Every Saturday at 7am, it sets off from Catherine Morgan Park on the corner of Santa Monica Drive and Renehan Place for a 5-km run against the clock. There's a once only registration needed at www.parkrun.com.au/augu stineheights. This is great for families or individuals and is free to enter. Congratulations to Pastor Phil Cutcliffe and his team of volunteers for promoting healthy activities in our city.