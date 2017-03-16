30°
Ipswich innovators showcased to global markets

Emma Clarke
| 16th Mar 2017 5:00 AM

IPSWICH entrepreneurs have the chance to reveal their work to a global audience.

Myriad Festival will see 13 innovators from Ipswich and the West Moreton region combine with 127 industry leaders from across the state to show global markets what they're capable of.

Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch said the state government was supporting regional entrepreneurs to attend Myriad to show off their "remarkable products and services for industries including tourism, marketing, renewable energy, and health food manufacturing".

"They have been identified for their high growth potential and for the employment opportunities they offer to Queenslanders. Attending Myriad will allow them to participate in a regional innovation showcase and open the door to unprecedented access to global investors," Ms Enoch said.

"In many cases, these business people have shown that regional innovators can develop ground-breaking products with unique selling points and game-changing business services."

Ms Enoch said the Advance Queensland initiative is part of the Palaszczuk Government's plan to diversify regional economies and help them transition to a post-mining boom economy.

Among the Ipswich and West Moreton regional delegates will be Access Point Law's Andrew Bird, Wantu's Anne-Marie Walton, Vital Projex's Anthony Caldwell, MagikCraft's Tracy Felix and The Salad Table's Denis Matthew.

Also being supported to attend is GrowLogic's Peter Bail who is developing innovative solutions in crop diagnostics by combining near infrared crop imaging equipment and UAV flight technology to deliver near real time, low altitude, high resolution maps.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the local businesses demonstrated great potential for growth and job creation.

"This is another example of how the government is taking an active role in supporting businesses to build our state's future including creating jobs," she said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden MP congratulated the local businesses.

"These local business operators have a great opportunity to attend Myriad and connect with potential investors and other entrepreneurs in order to grow their business and take their products into new markets," he said.

More information about the 127 regional delegates being supported to attend Myriad is available at advance.qld.gov.au/myriadregional.

The Myriad Festival will be at the Brisbane Powerhouse from March 29 to 31.

Ipswich Queensland Times

ipswich business ipswich innovators leanne enoch

Ipswich innovators showcased to global markets

