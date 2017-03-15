Police investigating infant injury

UPDATE 12.15am:

A LADY Cilento Children's Hospital spokesperson has revealed the infant reportedly found unconscious and not breathing in Ipswich this morning is still undergoing treatment.

The infant is in a critical but stable condition.

UPDATE 10.30am:

POLICE are on the scene of a home in Brian St, Riverview after a child was reportedly found unconscious and not breathing.

Ipswich District Duty Officer Snr Sgt Carolyn Stanke said police were called to the home at 6.30am.

The infant was taken to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital by Queensland Ambulance officers shortly after.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

EARLIER:

AN IPSWICH infant has been rushed to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after being found unconscious in a Riverview residence early this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the infant was found reportedly unconscious and not breathing at 6.28am.

"It could be a range of things and the nature of the incident is as yet unclear," the spokesperson said.

More to come.