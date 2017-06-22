Ipswich included in Commonwealth Games jobs bonanza

A MASSIVE Commonwealth Games security jobs bonanza directed at regional centres including Ipswich is a "double-edged sword" for those already qualified in the industry.

The State Government will spend $2 million to train 1000 extra security guards to make sure the Games are the "safest and most successful ever".

More than 30% of those must live in either the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Logan, Redland or Ipswich local authority areas to ensure "jobs for residents across the south east".

An Ipswich body guard and security guard, who wished to remain anonymous, said an influx of over-trained and under-experienced security guards meant some would not have a job to go to at the end of the two-week event.

"These people might get their licence and work for two weeks just standing around so they're not qualified to do anything," he said.

"There is going to be an industry shortage of jobs with a lot of people going out to get their licence.

"A lot of people will be without work after this."

Minister for Training and Skills Yvette D'Ath said the security and training boost was aimed at supporting the delivery of a safe and successful event for athletes, staff, volunteers and visitors.

She said guards would undergo training in Certificate III in security operations and students would be encouraged to obtain two separate industry security licences as an unarmed guard and crowd controller.

"This will help them secure long-term employment after the Games, not just on the Gold Coast, but across Queensland where their newly acquired skills can help keep communities safe," Ms D'Ath said.

Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones said the Games would support 30,000 jobs and inject more than $2 billion into Queensland's economy.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to show the world what Queensland has to offer," Ms Jones said.

"We're on track, on target and on budget to deliver the best Games ever and we have committed $1.5 billion to help make this happen."

GOLDOC chairman Peter Beattie AC said local employment was a central part of the Games delivery model.

"We want to take the community with us on the Games journey," Mr Beattie said.