Ipswich in midst of big cash winning streak

PRIZES: CSI Club Services Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk said the venue was no stranger to huge jackpot wins

PRIZES: CSI Club Services Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk said the venue was no stranger to huge jackpot wins Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH is in the midst of a lucky lotto-winning streak after several major cash prizes have been won in the past month.

More than $52million in major prize money has been awarded through lotteries in Ipswich over the course of the past month and more than $95million since the start of the year.

Major prize money from Scratch-Its in the region has totalled $160,000 this year and Keno wins are at more than $4.3million.

Lott spokesperson Ally Ramsamy said while lottery, Keno and Instant Scratch-Its are all games of chance, several wins emerge in specific regions from time to time.

"We have certainly seen a cluster of lottery, Keno and Instant Scratch-Its wins land in Ipswich this year,” she said.

"It's been incredible to see so many wins land in the Ipswich region this year, including a huge $40million Oz Lotto prize won by an Ipswich mum in June and a whopping $50million Powerball prize won by an Ipswich grandmother in September this year.”

A Bundamba woman scored $10,000 from an instant Scratch-It last week, which was bought at Nextra at Booval Fair.

"I went to the newsagency to buy a ticket for one of my family member's birthday and ended up buying some for myself as well,” she said.

"When I went home, I scratched them and won a few dollars and then I got to my last ticket and that is the one that won me $10,000.”

An Ipswich retiree hit the jackpot with a $1.5 million Keno win at CSI Club Services Ipswich shortly after.

CSI Club Services Ipswich general manager Natalia Onoprichuk said the venue was no stranger to huge jackpot wins.

"At the beginning of the year, one of our patrons had a $2.6million 10 Spot win,” she said.

"We can't believe one of our other local patrons has won big again so soon.”

A couple from Spring Mountain won big on the same day, after buying a division one winning entry for the Saturday Gold Lotto, scoring more than $2million.

"I was speechless. I couldn't talk. I was shaking and crying,” the winner said.

"My husband was asleep next to me after the AFL Grand Final. I had to wake him up and tell him we'd won lotto but he wouldn't believe me.”

It's unknown how much was spent on lottery tickets, instant Scratch-Its and Keno in the Ipswich region.

"Only time will tell if Ipswich will continue to deliver major wins to our lottery, Instant Scratch-Its and Keno players for the rest of the year,” Ms Ramsamy said.