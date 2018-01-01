Ipswich in line for possible severe storms

THE new year is starting off with a bang in Ipswich, with thunderstorms forecast for the first three days of 2018.
Following washed-out New Year's Eve celebrations in the city, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further wet weather and possible storms to follow hot and muggy days.
There is about a 70% chance of rain, including storms, in Ipswich this afternoon, with the Bureau warning the storms could be severe in some areas.
The next most likely day for storms is Tuesday, with forecasters giving the city about an 80 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of heavy falls to accompany the thunder and lightning.
Solid rainfall capped off a wetter-than-average 2017 for Ipswich, with a total rainfall figure of 25mm recorded at Amberley following the afternoon storms that rolled through and resulted in the cancellation of New Year's Eve celebrations at North Ipswich Reserve.
Storms are also a possibility later Wednesday, though forecasts at this stage suggest there will be less rain in them.
Showers will then persist until Saturday, which is predicted to be the city's first cloudless day in more than a week.
Temperatures will remain in the low 30s for the week, with the nights also remaining warm and muggy and in the low 20s.