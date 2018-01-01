Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ipswich in line for possible severe storms

HORIZON: The Bureau has warned Ipswich could be in for more storms today and tomorrow.
HORIZON: The Bureau has warned Ipswich could be in for more storms today and tomorrow. David Nielsen
Andrew Korner
by

THE new year is starting off with a bang in Ipswich, with thunderstorms forecast for the first three days of 2018.

Following washed-out New Year's Eve celebrations in the city, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast further wet weather and possible storms to follow hot and muggy days.

There is about a 70% chance of rain, including storms, in Ipswich this afternoon, with the Bureau warning the storms could be severe in some areas.

The next most likely day for storms is Tuesday, with forecasters giving the city about an 80 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of heavy falls to accompany the thunder and lightning.

Solid rainfall capped off a wetter-than-average 2017 for Ipswich, with a total rainfall figure of 25mm recorded at Amberley following the afternoon storms that rolled through and resulted in the cancellation of New Year's Eve celebrations at North Ipswich Reserve.

Storms are also a possibility later Wednesday, though forecasts at this stage suggest there will be less rain in them.

Showers will then persist until Saturday, which is predicted to be the city's first cloudless day in more than a week.

Temperatures will remain in the low 30s for the week, with the nights also remaining warm and muggy and in the low 20s.

Topics:  ipswich weather thunderstorms

Ipswich Queensland Times
New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

New Year's Eve rain 'a recipe for disaster' at Ipswich event

As severe storms began lashing the region organisers were attempting to construct the stage and site for celebrations.

Ute thief pulls knife at Bundamba skate park

Ipswich detectives are investigating the theft of this red Toyota Hilux from Bundamba skate park with the registration plate, below, 97 JRC.

Stolen car clocked at more than 150kmh

premium_icon $20,000 for first-home buyers with New Year changes

'We also want to give an incentive to people to build new properties.'

Councillors and officers bill ratepayers for global trips

Former Mayor Paul Pisasale and suspended Ipswich City Council chief executive officer Jim Lindsay in Nantou County, Taiwan.

Destinations included Hong Kong, Indonesia, China and the UK.

Local Partners