Ipswich icon launches charity in sister’s honour

After her sister lost her battle with lymphoma, Vicki Doig has decided to found the Regina Doig Fund in honour of her late sister.

AFER she lost her battle with cancer, Regina Doig left her loved ones heartbroken.

During her treatment for aggressive lymphoma, the Ipswich woman had no choice other than to bus to and from Brisbane for treatment, the travel leaving her exhausted and depressed.

Following her sister’s death, Vicki Doig has been determined to change how locals battling cancer are able to receive treatment.

Vicki has sold Daffodils since the first Daffodil Day and hosted four tea parties in an effort to raise money for cancer research to help local patients.

Now Vicki’s plan to improve local cancer treatment is coming to fruition.

“Regina would catch the 6.30am bus down to Brisbane and she wouldn’t get home until 6pm that night,” Vicki said.

“I know people are still going through that 33 years later.”

This year, she and the Ipswich Hospital Foundation have joined forces to establish a fund in honour of Regina.

Regina Doig pictured with her mother.

“(James Sturges) from the Ipswich Hospital Foundation told me he had an idea I might appreciate,” Vicki said.

Together, they’re striving to fund local research through the Regina Doig Fund to make it possible for cancer patients to be treated locally.

“This research is going to help people with cancer so they won’t have to go to Brisbane anymore,” she said.

“If there had been more facilities locally (when Regina was sick), it would have been easier for her.”

Vicki believes her sister would have been thrilled to know virtual healthcare would become a possibility.

“Before she died, she said to me, I want you to get involved with cancer research because that’s the only way the doctors are going to cure it,” she said.

The Regina Doig Fund will launch on Saturday at Casa Mia Restaurant, Raceview, with a morning tea between 10am and 12pm.

To support the research, donate money or book a ticket for $30 by phoning 1300736428 or visiting the website.

