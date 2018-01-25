Menu
Ipswich ice cream parlour has Australia Day licked

Darren Hallesy
by and

IPSWICH's own MasterChef Ben Ungermann is almost ready to open the doors of his Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream Parlour and has promised his incredible ice creams will be served on Australia Day.

Putting the finishing touches to the shop means it is all hands-on deck as the whole family lends a hand so the doors can open.

"I've still got a lot to do, after some delays the plan was always to open the doors on Australia Day," Ben said. "The good thing is the restaurants around us will be closed and we can hopefully handle the influx of people. We'll get it done."

Life has been a rollercoaster for the former St. Edmunds student.

"I look back and can't believe where I am now. I wake up every day and I'm excited. I'm doing what I always dreamed of, working with my brother, which was something we always wanted to do," he said.

When The Queensland Times paid a visit, Ben's father Roland, mum Emerence and grandmother Elisabeth were getting their hands dirty putting the finishing touches to the parlour.

 

Ben Ungermann is opening his ice cream shop in partnership with brother Danny with the help of family, dad Roland (left), mum Emerence, and Oma Elisabeth.
Ben Ungermann is opening his ice cream shop in partnership with brother Danny with the help of family, dad Roland (left), mum Emerence, and Oma Elisabeth. Rob Williams

"My family are the backbone of the business, they've been helping out, and we're talking thousands of hours. It's really humbling, and just goes to show how much they believe in myself and my brother. I feel incredibly blessed to have them," Ben said.

"We decided to open in Ipswich as we feel there is a strong sense of community. It's where we were born and bred.

It's where we want this venture to start and this is where it all began for Ungermann Brothers."

Ungermann Brothers Ice Cream opens tomorrow at 88 Limestone St, Ipswich.

Flavours on offer include

 

Fairy Bread

 

Lavender & Honeycomb

 

Lime & Coconut

 

Salted Caramel, Bacon & Pecan

