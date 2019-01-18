Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Weather

Ipswich hunkers down for sixth heatwave since spring

Greg Osborn
by
18th Jan 2019 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH is in the midst of another hot spell and there's no sign of relief anytime soon.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Heatwave Service shows a low-intensity heatwave set in over the region this week, and it is likely to stick around until Wednesday.

A search of Queensland Times weather reports dating back to 23 September 2018, shows that this is the sixth heatwave to affect the city since the start of spring.

Bureau of Meteorology's senior climatologist Rob Smalley says his analyses broadly supports this too.

"I looked at Amberley Airport and noted these events occurred for three day periods with start dates including 4-5 November, 30 November to 1 December, 13 December, 18 to 20 December and there may have been an impact from an event occurring on 5 January," Mr Smalley said.

The peak of the extreme heat this week will be tomorrow, with the city forecast to see a high of 37C -- 6C above the January maximum average of 31.2C.

The hot conditions will continue into next week with 35C on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before peaking again at 37C on Wednesday.

Minimum temperatures will also be a degree or two above the average from today onwards.

While Ipswich will be hot, Gatton is forecast to hit 38C tomorrow and 39C is on the cards for Wednesday.

Laidley, Esk and Boonah will test highs of 37C tomorrow.

The chance of rain is highly unlikely with maybe a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday. 

More Stories

Show More
extreme heat heatwaves ipswich weather
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council reveals number of visitors to its Christmas event

    premium_icon Council reveals number of visitors to its Christmas event

    Council News Ipswich City Council's inaugural Christmas Wonderland event was held in December, bringing lights and decoration to Nerima Gardens in Queens Park

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:33 AM
    Designer has fingerprints all over Ipswich city

    premium_icon Designer has fingerprints all over Ipswich city

    Careers He has worked at council for more than 40 years.

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:06 AM
    Lillian's luscious locks cut off for sick kids

    premium_icon Lillian's luscious locks cut off for sick kids

    News Ipswich great grandmother helps kids battling cancer

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:01 AM
    Man in court for can of bourbon

    premium_icon Man in court for can of bourbon

    Crime His big mistake was drinking a can of the stolen mix

    • 18th Jan 2019 12:00 AM