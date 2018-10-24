Ipswich the hottest place in SEQ on Friday

IPSWICH is on track to be the hottest place in southeast Queensland on Friday.

A high of 35C - 9C above the average - is forecast for the city by the Bureau of Meteorology.

Neighbouring towns Gatton, Esk and Laidley will likely see tops of 34C and Boonah 33C.

The only area to match Ipswich will be Beaudesert, also clocking in with a high of 35C.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Chris Joseph says dry westerly winds from the interior will be the source of the hot weather.

"We're going to have mostly westerly winds so that's going to keep the temperatures pretty warm. We're looking around 35 degrees for Ipswich itself.

"It'll be the hottest day so far (for October)."

"Temperatures will also be two to three degrees above the average for Thursday."

The good news is a cool change is forecast for earlier next week.

"We have a nice south easterly change that pushes up the coast and becomes established at the start of the week."

That change will see a 10C degree drop from Sunday (33C) to Monday (23C) and 24C also forecast for Tuesday.

Both days will be cool and cloudy with an 80 per cent chance of rain on Monday and a 50 per cent chance on Tuesday.

"The cool weather will extend into mid to late next week before temperatures start to climb again when the next system comes in," says Joseph.