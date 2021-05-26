Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

Quest Ipswich has been named as one of Australia’s very best hotels by TripAdvisor. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Quest Ipswich has been named as one of Australia’s very best hotels by TripAdvisor. Picture: Cordell Richardson

An Ipswich Hotel has been ranked one of the country’s best, taking out ninth position in TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Hotels in Australia for 2021.

It was revealed this week Quest Ipswich had been awarded the honour in recognition of the barrage of positive reviews it had received online.

The big win came as a surprise to local owner Adam French, who only learned about it upon receiving a text from a friend.

“I opened it up, I read it and I had to look twice. It was a big surprise; I didn’t even know such a ranking existed to be honest,” he said

“We’re a very small, tight operation of 14 but it works.

“Our team works so hard every day, it’s great for morale, workplace culture and just validation that they’re doing such a great job.”

Winners are determined using an algorithm that analyses TripAdvisor reviews for properties with a star rating of four or above, with 30 or more rooms and a minimum standard rate of $75.

Staff at the Warwick Rd hotel are celebrating after hearing the news. Picture: Quest Ipswich

Despite the impressive nod of approval, Mr French admitted there was no secret formula to his success.

“We’ve built such a good team,” he said.

“Our operations manager Luke Fredericks, along with my wife Allison and I, we’ve created a great culture where people come to work really hard, but they do it with a smile on their face.

“It’s about giving our guests the very best experience every time they stay with us and doing whatever we can to make that possible.”

READ MORE: Hotels and motels ready and waiting for visitors

This year’s recognition is particularly sentimental for Mr French and his team, who are only just starting to enjoy a return to normal operations following the ravages of COVID-19.

“We’re definitely starting to see some (more bookings), that’s for sure,” Mr French said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty around public events. It was only Easter when we had a snap lockdown that resulted in the drag races at Willowbank being cancelled.

Quest Ipswich owner Adam French says being ranked in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Hotels in Australia for 2021 was a shock. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“There’s a level of uncertainty about people’s commitment to attending those events.”

Corporate travellers, who make up the hotel’s core business, have returned to near normal rates.

“It’s certainly on its way back which is really positive given how dire it was during Covid from a hotel perspective,” he said.

Mr French said he believed multiple factors contributed to their ranking, including room charge backs from local restaurants in the area.

“We’ve also partnered with Pumpyard to put a welcome gift, one of their beers, in our guest’s room,” he said.

“We’re just finalising a partnership with Ungermann Brothers too.”

He said guests would soon be treated an ice cream on arrival from Ipswich’s most famous ice creamery.

“We’re just trying to bring things in a little bit locally as well to really showcase Ipswich.”

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.