Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Quest Ipswich has been named as one of Australia’s very best hotels by TripAdvisor. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Quest Ipswich has been named as one of Australia’s very best hotels by TripAdvisor. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Business

Ipswich hotel named among nation’s best

kaitlyn smith
26th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Ipswich Hotel has been ranked one of the country’s best, taking out ninth position in TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Hotels in Australia for 2021.

It was revealed this week Quest Ipswich had been awarded the honour in recognition of the barrage of positive reviews it had received online.

The big win came as a surprise to local owner Adam French, who only learned about it upon receiving a text from a friend.

“I opened it up, I read it and I had to look twice. It was a big surprise; I didn’t even know such a ranking existed to be honest,” he said

“We’re a very small, tight operation of 14 but it works.

“Our team works so hard every day, it’s great for morale, workplace culture and just validation that they’re doing such a great job.”

Winners are determined using an algorithm that analyses TripAdvisor reviews for properties with a star rating of four or above, with 30 or more rooms and a minimum standard rate of $75.

Staff at the Warwick Rd hotel are celebrating after hearing the news. Picture: Quest Ipswich
Staff at the Warwick Rd hotel are celebrating after hearing the news. Picture: Quest Ipswich

Despite the impressive nod of approval, Mr French admitted there was no secret formula to his success.

“We’ve built such a good team,” he said.

“Our operations manager Luke Fredericks, along with my wife Allison and I, we’ve created a great culture where people come to work really hard, but they do it with a smile on their face.

“It’s about giving our guests the very best experience every time they stay with us and doing whatever we can to make that possible.”

READ MORE: Hotels and motels ready and waiting for visitors

This year’s recognition is particularly sentimental for Mr French and his team, who are only just starting to enjoy a return to normal operations following the ravages of COVID-19.

“We’re definitely starting to see some (more bookings), that’s for sure,” Mr French said.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty around public events. It was only Easter when we had a snap lockdown that resulted in the drag races at Willowbank being cancelled.

Quest Ipswich owner Adam French says being ranked in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Hotels in Australia for 2021 was a shock. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Quest Ipswich owner Adam French says being ranked in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Hotels in Australia for 2021 was a shock. Picture: Cordell Richardson

“There’s a level of uncertainty about people’s commitment to attending those events.”

Corporate travellers, who make up the hotel’s core business, have returned to near normal rates.

“It’s certainly on its way back which is really positive given how dire it was during Covid from a hotel perspective,” he said.

Mr French said he believed multiple factors contributed to their ranking, including room charge backs from local restaurants in the area.

“We’ve also partnered with Pumpyard to put a welcome gift, one of their beers, in our guest’s room,” he said.

“We’re just finalising a partnership with Ungermann Brothers too.”

He said guests would soon be treated an ice cream on arrival from Ipswich’s most famous ice creamery.

“We’re just trying to bring things in a little bit locally as well to really showcase Ipswich.”

  1. Element on Coolum Beach – Coolum Beach, Australia
  2. Kingsford Smith Motel – Brisbane, Australia
  3. Beach Club – Hamilton Island, Australia
  4. Korte's Resort – Rockhampton, Australia
  5. Quest Sale Serviced Apartments – Sale, Australia
  6. Treasury On Collins – Melbourne, Australia
  7. MACq 01 Hotel – Hobart, Australia
  8. Julie-Anna Inn, Bendigo – Bendigo, Australia
  9. Quest Ipswich Serviced Apartments – Ipswich, Australia
  10. Ovolo Woolloomooloo – Sydney, Australia

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

quest ipswich trip advisor
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Bull tramples man in Sydney

    Bull tramples man in Sydney
    • 26th May 2021 1:13 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Land search holds up fire station plans

        Premium Content Land search holds up fire station plans

        News Springfield developers are required to provide land for a new fire station under an agreement with the government

        • 26th May 2021 12:30 PM
        Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Premium Content Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

        Politics Sir Llew Edwards' wife has paid tribute to “the most wonderful man”

        Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        Premium Content Shades of 1985 as state risks further blackouts

        News Brisbane power outage: Further blackouts not ruled out

        160 more overseas workers expected to quarantine at Grantham

        160 more overseas workers expected to quarantine at Grantham

        News The initial 160 overseas workers who quarantined at Grantham are the core group to...

        • 26th May 2021 12:40 PM