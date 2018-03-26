Ipswich Hospital staff saving more lives than ever

NEXT time you're waiting at the Ipswich Hospital Emergency Room feeling frustrated, think about this; hospital staff are saving three times the number of lives today than they were four years ago.

Demand at Ipswich Hospital has sky rocketed since 2014.

Last week, the hospital set a new record for the number of people walking through the Emergency Department doors seeking treatment.

On Tuesday, staff saw 226 patients.

A comparison of figures from February 2014 and last month shows a 20 per cent increase in demand over the four- year period.

The number of people presenting to the hospital with life-threatening illnesses jumped from 24 in February 2014 to 74 in February 2018.

That increase is being driven by rapid population growth and the hospital is under immense pressure to keep up.

In January, 5618 people went to the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.

That's 323 more people than during January last year - a 6 per cent increase in demand year-on-year.

Ipswich is facing unprecedented population growth with the city expected to be home to almost 600,000 people by 2036.

This month, the State Government announced a major $124 million expansion of Ipswich Hospital and its facilities but design details are yet to be finalised and construction won't start until 2020.

graphic

Negotiations are under way for Queensland Health to acquire new buildings, including the Ipswich City Council's administration building on Roderick St. Despite the increase in demand, those arriving at the Emergency Department in a critical condition are all seen within two minutes, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service says.

Emergency Department Director Dr Cade Grima said the figures showed clinicians were dedicating more time than ever to care for people in life-threatening situations.

"The Emergency Department exists for that very reason - to help the sickest people whose life depends on us - and we are determined to deliver excellent patient care in their time of need,'' Dr Grima said.

Ipswich Hospital Emergency Department director Dr Cade Grima. Helen Spelitis

"While we will always treat people who present to our Emergency Department it is not a first come, first served situation and if you have a minor injury or ailment you can expect to wait longer while we prioritise care for the most unwell.

"If you are ever in the unfortunate situation of needing our help in an emergency please know that we will give our all to help. A Category 1 patient - those whose condition is immediately life-threatening - is normally attended to by up to six clinicians.

"Given the significant projected population growth it is no surprise that the demand for healthcare services is increasing."

"We are constantly striving to improve our time-based performance but quality of care will always remain the number one priority for clinicians and that is what matters most to us when we go home at the end of a shift," Dr Grima said.

He thanked those in the community who had helped keep the Emergency Department for emergencies by seeking care with GPs or others for less serious conditions.