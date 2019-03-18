Ipswich Hospital slammed as worst in the state

IPSWICH Hospital has been slammed as the worst performing facility in the state by the Shadow Health Minister following the release of the latest Queensland Health performance data.

The figures for January 2019 revealed 47 per cent of visitors to the hospital's emergency department were seen within clinically recommended times.

But the numbers showed 98 per cent of patients seeking the most urgent of care - those who presented with immediately life-threatening injuries - were seen within the recommended two minutes.

The ambulance ramping rate of 27 per cent for the month sits above the state average of 25 per cent.

LNP Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates said any proposed upgrades needed to be fast tracked.

"It's alarming every second patient isn't seen on time at Ipswich Hospital's emergency department," she said.

"Ipswich Hospital is bursting at the seams and it's not getting better any time soon.

"Annastacia Palaszczuk's proposed upgrade will see a lot more car parks but hardly any additional beds.

"Ipswich residents are being taken for granted and deserve better. Ipswich Hospital is the worst performing hospital in Queensland."

Ipswich Hospital executive director Melinda Parcell said 272 more people presented to the hospital's emergency department last month than in February of last year.

"The 5421 people attending the emergency department was a five per cent growth, year on year, between February 2018 and 2019," she said.

"Despite this growth in demand, the emergency department delivered an overall 10 per cent improvement in the number of patients seen within clinically recommended times in the same period.

"We continually review our processes to make sure we are delivering the best possible care to the West Moreton community."

Health and Ambulance Services Minister Dr Steven Miles said the hospital is treating more patients than ever before.

"I'm sick and tired of Ros Bates and the LNP talking down our hospitals and insulting the hard working healthcare staff that save lives every day," he said.

"We're investing a massive $124.4million for Stage 1A of the Ipswich Hospital redevelopment (that will) include a new mental health unit, an MRI suite to grow clinical capacity, an integrated community health care centre and outpatient facility, and a new carpark," he said.

"The new 50-bed mental health building will replace an ageing facility and create an additional six beds, and the addition of an MRI machine means many patients will no longer have to travel to other hospitals for MRI examinations, receiving treatment closer to home.

"The first stage of the hospital's redevelopment will also prepare the way for future expansions."

Ms Bates said the LNP would look to fast track planned upgrades and increase capacity where possible.

"The solution is more ED beds, empowering local nurse unit managers to manage staff and rosters, and making sure the rostering allocation is aimed at peak traffic times," she said.

"The LNP would be focused on better patient care and ensuring our hardworking nurses, doctors and paramedics have the resources they need on the frontline.

"We would start by looking at what worked when the LNP was in government and stop Labor's waste. Statewide ambulance ramping levels reduced to 14 per cent under the LNP - it's now at 25 per cent under Labor."

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said a Labor government would invest an extra $2.8 billion from 2019-2025 into public hospitals across the country as part of the Better Hospitals Fund if elected.

"Ros Bates has been utterly silent on the extraordinary cuts that we've experienced locally from the Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison government," he said.

"In the Blair electorate there has been $4.71 million in cuts to hospitals alone by the Federal Government. That is $4.53 million just for Ipswich Hospital.

"Blair will get a substantial proportion of the (Better Hospitals Fund) because of the massive growth, low socio-economic and high health needs. There will be more money available for Ipswich and West Moreton to where it's needed."