Ipswich Hospital running on generators

PARTS of Ipswich Hospital are being powered by generators after a mains power outage which started two days ago has yet to be restored.

West Moreton Health chief operating officer Matt Tallis said the hospital's Ward Block and Jubilee House experienced a mains power outage on Monday afternoon at about 3.30pm.

"That has continued," he said.

"The remaining areas of the Ipswich Hospital campus is still connected and operating on mains power supply.

"The mains power outage has caused no delays to clinical services or risk to the continuity of care at these sites. Staff have been notified of the change."

Power to all areas of Ward Block is being supplied by generators, while Energex is working with West Moreton Health to restore mains power.

Jubilee House is being powered by an additional generator so the hospital's fever clinic can continue running.

"The cause of this power outage is being investigated by West Moreton Health and Energex," Mr Tallis said.

"West Moreton Health is well prepared for these unexpected events, and we have systems and "processes in place to switch to a network of generators when needed.

"Generators were used at Ipswich Hospital Ward Block and Jubilee House approximately four weeks ago, however this week's event is not related to the previous outage."