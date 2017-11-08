Ipswich Hospital promised $124 million funding boost

Ipswich Hospital will receive $124 million as part of a major hospitals funding package to be unveiled by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today.

Health Minister Cameron Dick welcomed the funding as a "very significant" announcement for the families and residents of Ipswich.

The Ipswich hospital Expansion Stage 1 will provide a new mental health facility for adults and seniors, an MRI suite to grow clinical capacity, the procurement of an Ipswich City Council building to provide community health care centre and outpatients' facility, and provide for future expansion.

The redevelopment project is scheduled to begin in 2018-19, with the main construction period getting underway in 2019-20 and continuing in the following two years.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Ipswich Hospital redevelopment was a win for Ipswich.

"This funding announcement demonstrates the very high-priority that the Government attaches to providing hospital and health services for the people of Ipswich and employing the frontline staff required to deliver those services," Ms Howard said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said patients, staff and visitors would welcome the hospital expansion.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that is committed to restoring our frontline hospital services and investing in the infrastructure that will deliver benefits to the Ipswich West community into the future," Mr Madden said.

Member for Bundamba, Jo-Ann Miller MP, said the plan to improve the mental health facility was an important investment for patients, staff and their families.

"When the LNP was in Government they cut funding to mental health services and closed facilities, like the Barrett Adolescent Centre, which had devastating consequences.

"This investment will ensure local residents will have access to a state-of-the-art facility."

Labor Candidate for Jordan, Charis Mullen, said access to health services was frequently raised by locals.

"These health investments send a message to growing communities like Flagstone and Springfield that they can feel confident the health services they need are available."