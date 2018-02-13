Ipswich Hospice grateful for donation

GREATLY APPRECIATED: Ladies from Quota International Ipswich Inc met with Ipswich Hospice to hand over a cheque for $2000. Pictured are (back) Shon Carter, Gayle Park, Deborah McLean, (front) Lyn Jaenke, Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew and Helen Levitt.

GREATLY APPRECIATED: Ladies from Quota International Ipswich Inc met with Ipswich Hospice to hand over a cheque for $2000. Pictured are (back) Shon Carter, Gayle Park, Deborah McLean, (front) Lyn Jaenke, Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew and Helen Levitt. Ashleigh Howarth

PUNTERS who attended the Melbourne Cup race day at the Bundamba Turf Club have helped to raise much needed funds for one Ipswich organisation.

Race-goers stopped and opened their wallets to support the raffle which was held by the ladies from Quota International of Ipswich Inc.

But while the ladies from Quota were hosting the raffle, all proceeds from the day actually went to Ipswich Hospice, an organisation which they have helped for 19 years.

A cheque for $2000 was just recently handed over to Ipswich Hospice general manager Paul Brew, who said this money would go towards purchasing items off their wishlist which would help clinical and patient care.