Ipswich honours heroes for life-saving efforts

WELL DESERVED: Hard-working Ipswich paramedic Steve Kleise took out the top honour on Friday.

DEDICATION to duty, a willingness to go above and beyond and a desire to do the best possible job were all qualities recognised at the annual Emergency Officer of the Year on Friday night.

Hosted by the Rotary Club of North Ipswich, the awards recognised outstanding work by Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services throughout Ipswich and the Brisbane Valley.

They also include a publicly nominated and voted section for each division, allowing the community to thank officers.

Paramedic Steve Kleise took out the top honour in the Queensland Ambulance section, winning Ambulance Officer of the Year.

Mr Kleise has worked as a paramedic for 29 years and has seen a lot in that time.

He loves his job, despite the challenges it brings.

"The best part is getting out and helping people, that's why I got in this job,” Mr Kleise revealed to the QT earlier this year.

"I enjoy helping people.”

For Beth Suhr, SES Member of the Year, the award was recognition for the often five days per week she undertakes doing administration work for the Marburg unit, assisting the community and acting as the on-call interface between the community and the SES.

Mrs Suhr was also the first female to qualify for vertical rescue in the Marburg unit.

Michael McCoy, Community Fire and Emergency Officer of the Year, is a station officer within the QFES in Ipswich with 27 years service.

Rural Fire Officer of the Year Sally Bennett became a volunteer rural firefighter in 2004 with the Bryden Rural Fire Brigade.

Driven by her sense of duty, Sally also regularly jumps into trucks of her neighbouring brigades helping out at both hazard reductions activities and bush fires.

Richard Horne, of Ipswich North Rotary, thanked the Queensland Times, and other sponsors, for their ongoing support of the awards.

"Thanks to the QT, and our other sponsors River 949, JBS Dinmore, Ipswich City Council, Somerset Regional Council, Walker Pender Group, Bendigo Bank and Brookwater Golf and Country Club, that is what keeps the awards happening,” Mr Horne said.

"We want to recognise those officers who have gone the extra mile to support the community, to thank them for what they do.”

Winners:

State Emergency Service:

Community SES Member of the Year: Kevin Ruthenberg

SES Member of the Year: Beth Suhr

Rural Fire Service:

Community Rural Fire Officer of the Year: Mary Jo Warren

Peer Recognised Rural Fire Officer of the Year: Bill Doorley

Rural Fire Officer of the Year: Sally Bennett

Queensland Fire Service:

Community Fire and Emergency Officer of the Year: Michael McCoy

Peer Recognised Fire and Emergency Officer of the Year: Dan Toohill

Fire and Emergency Officer of the Year: Trevor Meier

Queensland Ambulance Service:

Community Ambulance Officer of the Year: Russell Pavey

Peer Recognised Ambulance Officer of the Year: David Greenwell

Ambulance Officer of the Year: Steven Kleise

Queensland Police Service: