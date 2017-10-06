Ipswich home at centre of $8.7m police drug bust

AN IPSWICH home is at the centre of a covert police drug operation that uncovered enough chemicals to produce more than 38kg of MDA worth an estimated street value of $8.7 million.

The year-long Operation Oscar Cobble led Synthetic Drug Operations Unit, State Crime Command detectives to homes at North Ipswich and Brisbane after the alleged importation of precursor chemicals used to produce Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA) in November last year.

Police carried out search warrants in Kenmore and North Ipswich on Tuesday where they say they found an active illicit drug laboratory, dangerous drugs and sufficient precursor chemicals to produce over 38kg of MDA worth an estimated street value of $8.7 million.

Drug and Serious Crime Group, State Crime Command Detective Superintendent Jon Wacker said it was a well-established criminal syndicate with the capability and resources to produce commercial quantities of the dangerous drug MDA.

"Locating and shutting down such an extensive drug production syndicate will have a significant impact on the availability of MDA in Queensland," he said.

Three men have been charged.

A 29-year-old North Ipswich man has been charged with a number of offences including one count each of produce dangerous drug (MDA) and possession of a dangerous drug (MDA).

A 26-year-old Chapel Hill man has been charged with possession of a dangerous drug and possession of utensil. A 26-year-old Kenmore man has been charged with possession of utensil.

