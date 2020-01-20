Ipswich hockey stars guide Qld to podium

LEADERS: Qld under 18 men’s and women’s captains Dylan Pember, Ipswich's Zac Profke, Stephen Collins, (front) Ipswich's Abby Eleison, Anniston Chappell and Ipswich's Talicia Canty.

LEADERS: Qld under 18 men’s and women’s captains Dylan Pember, Ipswich's Zac Profke, Stephen Collins, (front) Ipswich's Abby Eleison, Anniston Chappell and Ipswich's Talicia Canty.

INDOOR HOCKEY: Ipswich’s Talicia Canty and Abby Eleison have helped the Queensland under-18 women’s indoor to silver at the Australian Championships in Wollongong.

Despite losing two players to injury throughout the campaign, the Queenslanders displayed typical grit and resilience to battle on and reach the final.

Coming up against an extremely skilful New South Wales’ outfit with their Qld male under-18 counterparts enthusiastically cheering them on, they were defiant but unfortunately came away second best.

After giving up an early 3-0 lead, they fought back to net two goals of their own but were unable to get their nose in front as the Blues pulled away late to emerge 6-2 victors.

Queensland coach Kris Hooley said it had been a fantastic contest and the maroons walked off the court with their heads held high.

“New South Wales played very well,” she said.

“Our girls have nothing to be ashamed of. Indoor is very well-established in NSW and they were a very good team. We were outclassed.”

The Sunshine State did close ground on NSW in the decider.

The Blues had earlier handed Queensland a 6-1 flogging as they progressed through the pool stage undefeated.

Hooley said reaching the decisive match and playing off for the trophy had been a stellar achievement by her charges.

“They had to really lift themselves and get back up,” she said.

“They were brilliant.

“They fought right until the end.”

Queensland registered wins against Western Australia (5-0), Victoria (4-2), New South Wales B (2-1) and Tasmania (3-1) on their march to the playoff game.

Canty and Eleison were both among the side’s leadership group. Canty was also Queensland’s highest goal scorer with eight.

Hooley said she was among the maroons’ standout performers.

“She’s a cracker,” Hooley said.

“She couldn’t have done any better. She is a terrier on defence and a goal-scoring machine.”