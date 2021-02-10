Ipswich hobby shop’s eye-catching revamp

The team behind CJ Vogler & Son on Brisbane St, Ipswich.

OTHER than a fresh coat of paint and clever new signage, Ipswich’s best-known family-owned hobby shop has barely changed over the decades.

As the retail industry scrambled to survive amid COVID chaos, CJ Vogler and Son at 138 Brisbane St, Ipswich, was able to weather the storm.

After securing funding from the Ipswich City Council’s pilot facade Improvement Program aimed at sharpening up shopfronts, the Vogler team revamped the shop.

Instead of opting for a new look, the works have returned the hobby shop to its former glory, staying true to its historical look.

Fifth generation Vogler family member Leigh-Anne said the shopfront certainly grabbed attention.

“It’s been brightened – the colour has changed from a dark green to a brighter green, while keeping the original aspect of what we had,” Leigh-Anne said.

“It’s similar to what we originally had but is more out there in your face.”

CJ Vogler & Son in Ipswich. Photo: Ebony Graveur

New signs at the front of the store have been installed.

“The logo and everything is exactly the same but we’ve added what we do and put our contact details up on the sign so people can see we do have a website,” Leigh-Anne said.

“If people drive past, they can take a photo and have all the information there.”

Works were completed last week after starting during the Christmas period.

Leigh-Anne said sales had increased during the past year as many hobbyists found themselves cooped up at home.

“A lot of people did have job losses and were sitting at home twiddling their thumbs trying to think of stuff to do,” she said.

“To keep their minds active they went back into their hobbies.”



Customers who had treated themselves to model train sets, planes, puzzles or remote-control boats, were getting stuck into projects earlier than they’d planned.

“A lot of our customers did have a pile of things they had bought for their retirement but, when COVID hit, they have actually done them,” Leigh-Anne said.

“They’ve had to come back in and restock their supply.

“We’ve been really busy – it hasn’t stopped.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.