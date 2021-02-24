Ipswich hobby shop gearing up to become ‘superstore’

Saga Games in Booval will be turning into a "super store" following the closure of its Brisbane counterpart.

AN IPSWICH hobby store is gearing up to grow after announcing the closure of its Brisbane counterpart.

The owner of Saga Games in Booval has his sights set on turning his shop into a mega hobby hub, with longer opening hours and more events.

Owner David Nathan Jurgs said the Ipswich store would expand its range of board games, paints and hobby supplies.

“Essentially our stock holdings will double – We will be making Ipswich more of a super store,” Mr Jurgs said.

“We’re bringing all the stock over from Alderley, once we close it down on the weekend.”

The store hosts events such as gaming tournaments and competitions.

“We’ll be adding more events but we’re yet to decide what more we are going to be doing,” he said.

Mr Jurgs bought Good Games in the Ipswich CBD in 2019 and rebranded as Saga Games.

He moved the store to Booval and opened a second store, this time in Brisbane.

Mr Jurgs said, after opening early last year, uncertainty surrounding COVID made it difficult for the Brisbane store to thrive.

“We were supposed to open in February but, with COVID, hibernated it until about May then tried to give it a crack then,” he said.

“But, with the number of lockdowns and scares that Brisbane has had, it’s like we keep getting reverted back to the starting period and there is only so long we could carry that through.

“What we expected to be a six-month loss ended up doubling so we pulled the pin on it because we couldn’t sustain it.”

He said the Ipswich customer-base had reacted differently to COVID-related scares.

“I think people in Ipswich seem to think a little differently to Brisbane people,” Mr Jurgs said.

“When there is a scare in Brisbane, people in Ipswich think ‘it’s in Brisbane, it’s not affecting me so we’ll keep doing our thing’ and Ipswich seems to bounce back a lot quicker from a COVID scare.”

After trading wraps up in Brisbane on Thursday, opening hours at Booval will extend, with 13 hours a day of trading.

“Once the manager (of the Alderley store) is back from holiday, we’ll be opening from about 9am through to 10pm, all through the week.

“Currently we do 2pm-10pm, weekdays and 10am-10pm on weekends.”

