The image of Ipswich used by 'S--t Towns of Australia'.
Offbeat

Ipswich hits No. 1 for S--t Town Power Rankings

Navarone Farrell
by
20th Aug 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO shocking crimes have sky-rocketed Ipswich to number one on Sh*t Towns of Australia's 'Power Ranking's.

Each week the social media phenomenon, S--t Towns of Australia ranks Australian towns on Facebook based on the most salacious news and crime stories that happened that week.

Last week Ipswich came out on top with two stories the page administrators found particularly 'sh*t':

Ipswich has hit the top of the Sh*t Town Power Ranking list for last week.
Ipswich is also going head to head with neighbouring Logan City for Sh*t Town Round 2 #16.

Social media denizens believe Logan City is far worse than Ipswich City, with a big swing towards our eastern neighbour.

Commenters believe after spending some time in the home of Big Gun Butchers, the Hyperdome and IKEA that Ipswich is peaceful by comparison.

Stephen Rowe: "I have spent some quality time in Logan...... It wins this round hands down."

Scott Alexander: "I have lived in Ipswich and worked there too but Logan takes the cake in this one."

"As an Ipswich local even I have to admit Logan takes this one. Glad to have come so far," Jakob Dennis Jappe said.

Nathañ Hibbott: "I didn't think anything would be worse than Ipswich. Then I remembered Logan existed."

Tezza Sid: "When Ipswich children grow into adults and they need somewhere to live and can't afford to live in Ipswich. Logan has their backs."

