Ipswich historian shares inspiration for equality

A River with a City Problem author, Margaret Cook spoke at a Friends of Library event at the Barry Jones Auditorium on Friday.

PROUD Ipswich woman and historian Dr Margaret Cook helped to celebrate International Women’s Day at a lunch at Ipswich Central ­Library last Friday.

“I’ve been reading lately about the engineering world and how many women occupy that space, and it’s good that it is changing” she said.

“For women we bring a different perspective to things, I think, and that comes down to asking different questions and having a different perspective.

“I really want to honour the people who were my role models growing up.”

Dr Cook specialises in environment, social history and non-Indigenous cultural heritage and has an interest in floods around Ipswich and even published a booked called A River A City Problem last year.

“My background is in social history, so I’m really interested in people and I’ve worked in the heritage section, so I’m really interested in place, so floods history is a really a great mix of the two,” Dr Cook said.

“The response I’ve had back to my book has been amazing and I was influenced to write it after the inquiry into the floods came out as to what caused it.

“I wanted to look into certain things like the Wivenhoe myths and how we thought it was going to save us and it was more complicated than and I really wanted to look into it.”

Dr Cook had some great advice for anyone wanting to pursue a career in historical research.

“Follow your passion. My father always said the people that are happiest with their lives are the ones that get to do what they love for work – do whatever it is that makes you happy,” she said.