Ipswich High leaders ready to show the way

RUGBY LEAGUE: Leadership is crucial in schoolboy footy and Ipswich State High School is blessed to have nothing but quality heading this season’s Langer Cup charge.

Instrumental in last year’s stellar run, halfback Lachlan Williamson, custodian Deijion Leugaimafa and prop Ilai Tuia are back for another campaign.

Calling the shots, playmaker Williamson promises to be vital.

With the ability to slot them from the sideline, his cool-headed goal kicking proved decisive as Ipswich stormed to second and it is expected to be critical again in what is always an extremely tight comp.

Bestowed with the honour of captain in 2019, Leugaimafa inspired teammates with his courage, effort and dedication throughout, while Tuia was enormous playing in the front row as a grade 11 student in the nation’s toughest schoolboy tournament.

He has had another 12 months to mature, which can make a hell of a difference at that age. Offering the pack size and punch, the Souths Logan Mal Meninga Cup bookend is again expected to cut a powerful figure as he shows the way upfront, with coach Joshua Bretherton tipping him to be one of the dominant forwards of the series.

Bretherton said this year’s leaders had not yet been appointed but the three seniors would likely have important roles to play again and their presence and experience would be invaluable.

Being a leader in Bretherton’s squad is not a given.

It is earned.

Demanding integrity above all else, candidates must consistently demonstrate the right qualities on the field and in the classroom. With the role, comes responsibility.

“I ask that they set the standard for the discipline side of things first,” Bretherton said.

“That they are being the guys that are reliable, don’t miss things, community well, bring intensity to what they do training-wise and are achieving academically as well.

“It’s not that they have to be geniuses but that they are really applying themselves and working towards something.”

Taking part in vocational education course based in Ipswich State High’s multimillion-dollar state of the art trade facility, Leugaimafa is endeavouring to set himself up for life after school. Impressing staff and peers with his skill and attitude, he is well on the path to success.

Bretherton commended the natural born leader but said he needed to persist in the same vein.

“He has got to keep doing that because that sets the level of discipline for everyone else to follow,” Bretherton said.

“And it is also best for him because ultimately, if he is doing that it means that when he leaves here as long as things are going well, we should be able to transition him from here straight into an apprenticeship because he is doing the work now to get himself in the best position for that industry.”