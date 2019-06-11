Ipswich High firsts wary of tough as teak country boys

POWERFUL: Ipswich High's Ezekiel Figota charges forward during the stunning victory over Palm Beach Currumbin.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich High are preparing to be ambushed by St Mary's Toowoomba in their Langer Cup clash on Wednesday.

The elite schoolboy rugby league competition featuring the best six teams the state has to offer is heating up this week.

After dethroning Palm Beach Currumbin, Ipswich High will welcome St Mary's to Norths in Ipswich, with the firsts kicking off at 5.30pm.

Successful in all three grades last week, the hosts are looking to replicate those outstanding results.

QUALITY SERVICE: Lachlan Williamson delivers a pass during last week's Langer Cup match. Rob Williams

With each team firing, the competition for positions is intensifying.

Constantly developing, the under 15s have progressed immeasurably already this year.

Undefeated throughout the season, the seconds have been staking their claims for a promotion and will look to continue their winning ways.

Meanwhile, the firsts are ready for another gruelling battle with a spirited opponent as they continue their surge up the standings.

Coach Joshua Bretherton said players had worked hard this week and were determined not to get carried away with themselves or rest on their laurels.

"We had a really good night across the board," he said.

"We've had solid week's work, with the focus on preparing all three teams and ensuring they are ready to do that again.

"We are expecting them to very hungry.

"They are country boys, with a lot of spirit and they show up defensively and tackle aggressively in numbers."

Watch all of the top class schoolboy action courtesy of the Queensland Times' exclusive live stream.

Those who do not have a subscription will be able to watch for as little as $3.50 a week under the Hot Offer deal currently available.

Subscribe at www.qt.com.au

The games will be near the top of the QT home page on Wednesday, just ahead of kick-off time.