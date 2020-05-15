Ipswich High 1stXIII ‘pumped’ for title tilt

“We’re absolutely pumped,” Ipswich State High head rugby league coach Joshua Bretherton said after hearing his charges would get the chance to test their mettle in Queensland’s toughest schoolboy competition this year.

“The staff are absolutely thrilled. We’re just glad for the players that there will be some footy this year and the players are pumped as well.”

Bretherton said all involved had been waiting with bated breath to hear if the premier competition would go ahead this year despite coronavirus.

He said a message was sent out notifying the team of the good news and he expected it to spread like ‘wildfire’ throughout the school community.

“Some have already heard,” he said.

“They all wanted to know if and when. They’ve been a bit numb and unsure. They knew we would try to get them some footy as long as it was safe and that the mindset was positive, so they didn’t get too low. They’ve just been trying their best to stay fit and most have done a good job, although it would’ve been hard to get motivated given the uncertainty.”

Bretherton said the announcement was especially significant for the seniors, many of whom had completed the intensive program for five years, keenly awaiting their turn to appear in the 1st XIII and in front of NRL scouts.

“They have been watching the older guys and all the boys want to do is play in that top side, so it’s great that they will get that opportunity,” he said.

“It’s really exciting there is going to be some football.”