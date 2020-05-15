Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Deijion Leugaimafa carries the ball forward in a match last year. Picture: Rob Williams
Deijion Leugaimafa carries the ball forward in a match last year. Picture: Rob Williams
Sport

Ipswich High 1stXIII ‘pumped’ for title tilt

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
15th May 2020 1:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

“We’re absolutely pumped,” Ipswich State High head rugby league coach Joshua Bretherton said after hearing his charges would get the chance to test their mettle in Queensland’s toughest schoolboy competition this year.

“The staff are absolutely thrilled. We’re just glad for the players that there will be some footy this year and the players are pumped as well.”

Bretherton said all involved had been waiting with bated breath to hear if the premier competition would go ahead this year despite coronavirus.

He said a message was sent out notifying the team of the good news and he expected it to spread like ‘wildfire’ throughout the school community.

“Some have already heard,” he said.

“They all wanted to know if and when. They’ve been a bit numb and unsure. They knew we would try to get them some footy as long as it was safe and that the mindset was positive, so they didn’t get too low. They’ve just been trying their best to stay fit and most have done a good job, although it would’ve been hard to get motivated given the uncertainty.”

Bretherton said the announcement was especially significant for the seniors, many of whom had completed the intensive program for five years, keenly awaiting their turn to appear in the 1st XIII and in front of NRL scouts.

“They have been watching the older guys and all the boys want to do is play in that top side, so it’s great that they will get that opportunity,” he said.

“It’s really exciting there is going to be some football.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        premium_icon FOUND: Woman, child located after an urgent police appeal

        Breaking POLICE thank the public after a 40-year-old woman and her 2.5-year-old daughter were found. The pair had been missing since May 14.

        • 15th May 2020 12:35 PM
        Vet shares top tips to keep your pets calm during fireworks

        premium_icon Vet shares top tips to keep your pets calm during fireworks

        Pets & Animals Local vet shares strategy for keeping pets calm during fireworks

        Council leaders online meeting with State Governor

        premium_icon Council leaders online meeting with State Governor

        News Queensland Governor and Ipswich leaders meet for the first time

        Encouraging STEM futures

        premium_icon Encouraging STEM futures

        News Virtual Reality to help find our future space scientists