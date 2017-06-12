22°
News

Ipswich heroes recognised with Queen's Birthday Honours

Emma Clarke
Anna Hartley
and | 12th Jun 2017 12:07 PM Updated: 1:00 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE three Ipswich residents who were recognised in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List could not be more different.

The diverse group include a long-serving SES volunteer (pictured), a country music star who is still recording albums at age 72 and an Australian immigrant who has been the voice of our Polish community for decades.

Although they come from different backgrounds, the lives of Beth Suhr, Desree-Iiona Crawford and Leszek Wikarjusz have been equally amazing.

Beth's three decades in SES recognised
 

AWARD TTLE: Beth Suhrs 33 year commitment to the SES has been recognised through the Australian Honours system.
AWARD TTLE: Beth Suhrs 33 year commitment to the SES has been recognised through the Australian Honours system. David Nielsen

THE orange army Ipswich residents have come to relying on in times of natural disaster has relied on its own soldier for more than 30 years.

Beth Suhr has spent the last three decades working for the SES at Marburg and Ipswich becoming a familiar face among her colleagues and the community.

Today her work is officially recognised as she joins 50,000 Australians on the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Mrs Suhr's tireless commitment to the community has earned her the Ambulance Service Medal.

"It feels wonderful, they're fairly rare, they don't give out too many of them and I never thought I'd get one. It's a great honour," she said.

"I had a letter from the Governor General and I'll get that framed."

Mrs Suhr, from Sadliers Crossing has stood beside the Ipswich community as they battled floods, storms and natural disaster but during times of peace, she has been busy training the next generation of volunteers.

"I saw a lot of young people come through and I took them on camps and we taught them a lot of good old fashioned values and I was very proud of that and I enjoyed that very much," she said.

She said the friendships and comradeship of the SES had kept her putting on the orange uniform for 33 years.

"It gives me something to do for a start, my husband, Ron, died two years ago so it's sort of getting used to not having him. It does give me something to do and I've met so many good friends. Probably that's the beauty of SES, you have the comradeship," she said.

"During the 2011 floods the river came up almost into our yards and I evacuated with my husband and three grandkids, plus one dog and three cats and we all went down to the SES building and I kept working with everyone down at the building."

The Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List recognises a diverse range of contributions and service across all fields, including professional endeavours, community work, Australia's Defence Force and Emergency Services.

"To all recipients, I offer my deepest congratulations, admiration and respect for your contribution to our nation," The Governor-General and Chancellor of the Order of Australia His Excellency General the Honourable Sir Peter Cosgrove said.

"We are fortunate as a community to have so many outstanding people willing to dedicate themselves to the betterment of our nation and it is only fitting that they have today been recognised."

Leszek's work has changed the Polish community

 

Leszek Wikarjusz
Leszek Wikarjusz Contributed

MORE than 30 years after arriving in Ipswich from Poland, Leszek Wikarjusz's commitment to his heritage has changed the Polish community.

Mr Wikarjusz and his family spent four months in the Wacol immigration centre in 1985 before he settled in Bellbird Park, marking the start of his dedication to the Australian Polish community.

It's a service that has today earned him an Order of Australia Medal.

Mr Wikarjusz has worked tirelessly with the Polish Association of Queensland, the Polish National Council of Australia and many other organisations.

"I have been so lucky that I have always met people with passion and we can create a lot of things in the Polish community," Mr Wikarjusz said.

"The rewards are not only for me but for the people who I was blessed to work with."

Mr Wikarjusz said he could not have made the commitment to the Polish community without his family's support.

"It would never happen without my wife Alina, and my sons Maciej and Batek. With every community worker it's absolutely important that they have family back up."

 

Musician Desree-Iiona honoured with OAM

 

Desree-Ilona Crawford
Desree-Ilona Crawford Contributed

 

ENTERTAINER Desree-Ilona Crawford also received an Order of Australia medal for service to country music.

Born in Bundaberg, Mrs Crawford now lives in West Ipswich and still has a strong love of country music.

"It's unbelievable. I never thought I'd end up with something like an OAM. I was gobsmacked," she said.

"I feel quite honoured. People ask me why I sing. I believe that my voice was a gift that was given to me and what I do with it is my way of giving back.

"I like to make people happy and help them forget their worries."

Mrs Crawford began singing at a young age and followed in her mother's entertaining footsteps.

"My mum was a professional yodeller and she played drums, guitar and used to sing," she said.

The country music veteran has been a singer for more than 55 years.

"I am 72 now and I started singing when I was four on the radio in Bundaberg. I used to do all the Shirley Temple songs," she said.

"The Melody Kids would do songs and Mum said I couldn't go on when I was four-years-old and I said 'I could too!' so I sung her a song and she let me go on."

She has also worked with many big names in her times.

"I've worked with Roy Orbison and Slim Dusty. We also did a show at the Ipswich Town Hall when the Bee Gees came out and they worked on our show," Mrs Crawford said.

"They were little monsters. They were nice boys although one of them was cheeky.

"I was 14 and they were doing the club circuit like me at the time."

The 72-year-old is working on a new album which will be released in September.


 

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ambulance service medal award ses

Tracey Spicer talks sexism, weight and shoulder pads

Tracey Spicer talks sexism, weight and shoulder pads

HER new laugh-out-loud autobiography doesn't hold anything back.

Push for 'Brett Forte Way' picks up steam with petition

Supplied undated image obtained Tuesday, May 30, 2017 of Queensland Senior Constable Brett Forte, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop west of Brisbane. Forte was killed after a "wanted man" evaded police in a traffic stop at Seventeen Mile in the Lockyer Valley just before 2pm on Monday. Police have been negotiating with the suspected gunman - named in the media as Rick Maddison - holed up in a farm house near Gatton. (AAP Image/Facebook) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Petition to name Range Crossing 'Brett Forte Way' earns signatures

How to claim a $330 power bill discount

Deadline extended to apply for electricity rebate of up to $330

The only way you can get tickets to Ipswich Cup

CUSTOMER RUSH: Customers are buying premium tickets to the Ipswich Cup fast.

TICKETS to Ipswich's biggest racing event already selling out

Local Partners

New school opens in Ipswich

Milestone the first of many

Generous gift will get Alzheimer's sufferers out into community

WONDERFUL CAUSE: Ipswich Community Services manager Caylie Field and Chris Hunter from Llewellyn Motors with the new vehicle.

New wheels for respite

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

Death mystery haunts Wacol asylum

DEATH PROBE: Nick Curry is looking forward to the Rotary Club of Brisbane murder mystery night.

Everybody in the room is a suspect

UPDATE: Winternats cancelled due to wet weather

Selena Tony and Lasharna Oswin.

THE final day of the Winternats may be washed out

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $335,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

GREAT VALUE CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

POTENTIAL AND POSITION..ACT QUICK!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 SHOP/HOUSE $295K...

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 Offers Over...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

JUST UNPACK

9 Waight Street, Rosewood 4340

House 4 2 5 SOLD! Prior to...

Here is one with nothing to do but just move in. Less than 10 years young, this home was well thought out, expertly constructed & has been meticulously maintained.

Private, Quiet and Secure Retreat!

1/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Unit 3 1 2 Offers over...

Situated in cosy cul-de-sac in the quieter part of the rapidly growing Silkstone with the new $85 Million dollar Silkstone village only moments away, this...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES DICTATE IMMEDIATE SALE

41 Nixon Drive, North Booval 4304

House 3 2 2 Auction 16/6/17 @...

Currently tenanted at $340 p/w this brick and tile home will offer buyers significant returns on their investment. The owner's instructions are clear this must be...

SUPER LOW MAINTENANCE 4 BED 2 BATH FAMILY HOME IN PRIME LOCATION!

9A Stephenson Street, Sadliers Crossing 4305

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Finally, a near new super low maintenance four built-in bedroom with ensuite family home that is not located in a high rental, low owner occupied area. This four...

The Calf Factory with Scenic Rim Splendour

37-49 Bernie Jensen Road, Rosevale 4340

House 3 1 6 $1,450,000

216 acres with 4 Titles These are the “ Champions”! This outstanding result was received at the 2017 annual Silverdale Weaner Sale with over 2000 head at this...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!