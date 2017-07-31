Ipswich Heritage Club Launches

CELEBRATING the past and looking forward to a big future, the Ipswich Heritage Club held its launch on Friday night to a full house of passionate locals keen to save our cities history for future generations.

Owners of several classic homes and buildings were there with Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

The club will feature soon in your Queensland Times with regular stories of Ipswich's heritage, historic homes, incredible renovations and the chance to share in preserving our history. You will also be able to follow one of the biggest renovation projects ever undertaken in an Ipswich home.

"We are the conduit of everything that's heritage in Ipswich" said June Frank. "We're trying to bring like-minded people together who love heritage properties, assist them and encourage them in benefitting the renovation work on their property, maintenance work on their property, a supplier of information on trades people and general help for people who are renovating.

"Further to that to help them record their property on Wikipeida, and we're getting help with Ipswich Library on that."

For more information on the club visit www.ipswichheritageclub.com.au