Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Evie-Joy Leu, Indie Mutuu, and Hennah Ulugia enjoy the slide at Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve.
Evie-Joy Leu, Indie Mutuu, and Hennah Ulugia enjoy the slide at Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve. Rob Williams
Weather

Ipswich heating up for year's end

Andrew Korner
by
27th Dec 2018 11:47 AM

AFTER a relatively mild Christmas and Boxing Day, Ipswich is in for another hot spell as we look forward to the New Year.

With the mercury barely nudging 30C yesterday, the Bureau is predicting a slightly warmer day today, with the current forecast suggesting a maximum of 31C.

Temperatures should begin to build heading into the weekend, as winds turn slightly northeasterly.

 

FESTIVE FUN: Nicholas and Sarah Wedmaier at the Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve.
FESTIVE FUN: Nicholas and Sarah Wedmaier at the Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve. Rob Williams

Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday will start to get a bit hotter, about 33C, before climbing into the mid 30s on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day is also shaping up as a hot one, with forecasters predicting a top of 35C.

In good news for those celebrating the occasion outdoors, showers should stay away and winds will be relatively light.

 

Nyven Ulugia, Angelina Tamalelei and Lishainah Ulugia at the Bundamba Swin School.
Nyven Ulugia, Angelina Tamalelei and Lishainah Ulugia at the Bundamba Swin School. Rob Williams
ipswich weather new year's day
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Bruce Hwy a 'carpark' from Brisbane to Coast

    Bruce Hwy a 'carpark' from Brisbane to Coast

    News In true holiday style, the Bruce Highway is a "carpark" from Brisbane to the Sunshine Coast, with drivers experiencing lengthy delays in both directions.

    'Vigilante' dad beats daughter's friend with bat

    premium_icon 'Vigilante' dad beats daughter's friend with bat

    Crime He accused the 21-year-old of inappropriate behaviour towards her

    Fighting Mal renews vows on big day

    premium_icon Fighting Mal renews vows on big day

    People and Places Proud Ipswich family surprises mum

    Local Partners