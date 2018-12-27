Ipswich heating up for year's end

Evie-Joy Leu, Indie Mutuu, and Hennah Ulugia enjoy the slide at Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve.

AFTER a relatively mild Christmas and Boxing Day, Ipswich is in for another hot spell as we look forward to the New Year.

With the mercury barely nudging 30C yesterday, the Bureau is predicting a slightly warmer day today, with the current forecast suggesting a maximum of 31C.

Temperatures should begin to build heading into the weekend, as winds turn slightly northeasterly.

FESTIVE FUN: Nicholas and Sarah Wedmaier at the Bundamba Swim Centre on Christmas Eve. Rob Williams

Tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday will start to get a bit hotter, about 33C, before climbing into the mid 30s on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day is also shaping up as a hot one, with forecasters predicting a top of 35C.

In good news for those celebrating the occasion outdoors, showers should stay away and winds will be relatively light.