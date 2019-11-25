Ipswich health food store named best in country

Go Vita Redbank Plaza store owner Michelle Fitzgerald and Amy Ganzenmuller. The store was the recipient of an award in recognition of the store's sales growth in the last 12 months.

HEALTH conscious shoppers have helped one Ipswich store be crowned the number one business in Australia after recording the highest percentage sales growth of supplements in the last 12 months.

Go Vita at Redbank Plaza received the top honour amongst a field of 150 stores nationally at the company’s national conference in Melbourne.

Store manager and naturopath Michelle Fitzgerald said she was thrilled to receive the national award, as customers from all over the southeast had helped contribute to her sales growth.

“The store’s reputation for great service and advice has made it a popular destination for customers far and wide, with many travelling from the Lockyer Valley, Brisbane and everywhere else in between to visit the store,” she said.

“Being at the plaza, we have easy access from the motorway, and we have lots of regular customers who come in all the time.”

Mrs Fitzgerald’s store is one of four Go Vita shops in the region, with other stores located at Orion Springfield Central, Mt Ommaney Shopping Centre and Indooroopilly.

Mrs Fitzgerald overtook the long-established store at the plaza in mid 2016.

During that time she has overseen the expansion of the store, doubling its floor space and also incorporating a healthy cafe.

“Our cafe sells lots of tasty vegan and gluten free treats,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

“I wanted to incorporate the cafe because I had to work one Thursday night and wasn’t prepared to stay back. I was trying to find something healthier to eat, and it was then I noticed there was a real need for some healthier options.”

A naturopath with more than two decades experience, Mrs Fitzgerald said she and her staff’s qualifications and passion set them apart.

“I have been a naturopath for 25 years,” Mrs Fitzgerald said.

“I studied natural medicine and worked for 13 years in a pharmacy, so I have got that medical background, and I know the medications.

“I have six staff here at the store, three who work in the cafe and three who work on the vitamin side. All the staff on the vitamins side are qualified naturopaths and nutritionists, which is one of our strengths.”