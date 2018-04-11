BREAKING: Ipswich health board member's sudden resignation

A view of the Ipswich Hospital from the corner of East and Court Street. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

A MEMBER of Ipswich's health board has stepped down over an undeclared, potential conflict of interest.

Qualified accountant Gary Edwards yesterday resigned from the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board after discovering his family's financial interest in a property the health service intends to acquire, as part of proposed future expansions at Ipswich Hospital.

Mr Edwards, whose grandfather founded the iconic Ipswich business RT Edwards in 1931, had not declared the potential conflict of interest regarding the health service's new masterplan.

The matter will be referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission by Mr Edwards, to ensure the integrity of the new masterplan is not compromised.

In a statement released today, Mr Edwards said he had "inadvertently omitted" his interest in the property.

"While this was an inadvertent omission, to remove any doubt about the integrity of the Board and the master planning process, I have decided the only course of action is to offer my resignation," Mr Edwards said.

"To the best of my knowledge this is the only omission of my financial interests that I am aware of.

"To further remove any doubt about probity I will be contacting the Crime and Corruption Commission to ensure this matter is reviewed by the CCC with my full cooperation."

Mr Edwards has served on the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board for four years with his term due to expire next month.

RESIGNED: Gary Edwards has stepped down from his position on the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board over a potential conflict of interest regarding a property the service intends to include in a future hospital expansion. WMHHS

Since Dr Kerrie Freeman took over as the city's health boss, following the sudden departure of former Chief Executive Sue McKee, senior staff have been working on a new long-term masterplan to cater for the city's booming population.

That plan, yet to be fully approved by the State Government and made public, involves acquiring several existing properties including the council's administration building on Roderick St.

It is understood the property is owned by a company associated with the Edwards family which has a significant property portfolio.

The health service did not indicate which property related to Mr Edwards' resignation.

The Board's Chair Michael Willis confirmed the matter did not relate to the $124 million Stage 1 expansion announced last month.

He said Mr Edwards had served the Board and health service with "great distinction".

"I thank him for his contribution to the health service over many years," Mr Willis said.

"West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has probity plans in place to ensure the highest standards of integrity around master planning. The Board will ensure an independent review of all relevant decisions to ensure the integrity of our processes. "I am naturally disappointed by the circumstances that led to Mr Edwards' resignation". For 21 years Gary Edwards worked as the General Manager and Director is his family business R.T. Edwards, one of the largest commercial retailers and electrical contractors in Australia.

He has previously served on retail boards and more recently as the General Manager of his family's investment business.

Over the years, Mr Edwards has received praise for his community work and in 2013 received an Ipswich City Council Australia Award in recognition of his contribution to the "prosperity of the Ipswich community".

"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to help guide the health service and securing its future for the Ipswich region," Mr Edwards said, after tendering his resignation.