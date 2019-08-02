Ipswich has lowest proportion of registered organ donors

ACCORDING to DonateLife data, the Ipswich Local Government Region accounts for the state's lowest proportion of registered donors, with just 23 per cent of people having registered.

In neighbouring Brisbane, 28 per cent of people have registered.

West Moreton Health nephrologist Dr Dev Jegatheesan said donated kidneys were extremely scarce and asked the Ipswich community to register with DonateLife.

"This September marks the 50th anniversary of the first kidney transplant in Queensland, so this is a very special year for the kidney donation process," he said.

"Donated kidneys are extremely valuable, generously supplied by living donors or altruistically after death.

"Anyone can sign on to be a donor. In the case of donation after death, your family has the final say, so it's important to have the discussion with your loved ones about your wishes around donation."

Kidney transplant recipient Mandy Leeson encouraged people to consider organ donation.

"Most people think they're registered if they ticked the driver's licence many years ago, but this is no longer the case," she said.

"People now need to register on the Australian Organ Donor Register at DonateLife.gov.au. It only takes 60 seconds online. Or you can order a paper form to be posted to you."

For more information, go to donatelife.gov.au.