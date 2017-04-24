Ipswich has a plan to keep koalas safe

PROTECTER: Ruth Lewis, from Ipswich Koala Protection Society, says Ipswich has a large and healthy koala population compared to other suburban areas.

THIRTY years ago Ipswich koala guru Ruth Lewis would have taken drastic action to protect the beloved marsupial.

Now she is taking a different approach, and Ipswich City Council's draft Ipswich Koala Conservation and Habitat Management Plan reveals why.

The council's draft, which furthers its commitment to preserving corridors of land for koala populations, has been endorsed as best practice by external stakeholders and is expected to be released in June this year.

"Thirty years ago I might have considered chaining myself naked to a bulldozer, but I'm not now,” Ms Lewis, of the Ipswich Koala Protection Society, said.

The QT warned Ms Lewis that was too good a quote to pass up and that we would use it, but it tells a story.

Ms Lewis said Ipswich was looking after its koalas well "if you look at the statistics from other councils like Redlands and Logan”.

"There was a study done by Dr Bill Ellis that supports our argument that Ipswich still has a large and healthy population of koalas,” she said.

"Within south-east Queensland it is a bigger population that is left in the other suburban areas.”

Cr David Morrison, the city's environment boss, explained what the council was doing to protect koalas.

"There has been criticism with land clearing in development areas like Springfield, Bellbird Park and Ripley,” he said.

"But we have released our Ipswich Koala Conservation and Habitat Management Plan as a draft.

"That went to councils at Logan and Scenic Rim as well as academics, the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection and the Ipswich Koala Protection Society.

"All of them have spoken highly of it.

"The key area is the large area of linear parcels of land that the council is protecting through the planning scheme.

"The worst thing you can do for any wildlife is to keep just an island of conservation land.

"You need large tracts where they can move around and koalas are very territorial, so we have procured large parcels for conservation and large parcels where we have entered into agreements with private land owners for conservation.”

Cr Morrison said the plan included community partnerships, koala conservation agreements and strategies to reduce road mortality and education campaigns to control domestic and wild dogs.

Ms Lewis agreed with Cr Morrison that it was pointless having isolated pockets of koala populations when it came to planning.

"We have to focus our resources on protecting the conservation of the whole species,” she said.

"We have to create that connectivity, planting of trees and keeping corridors so that koalas can move.”

Ms Lewis said partnerships were vital when it came to protecting koalas.

"We have been working closely with the Ipswich council for a long time,” she said.

"South-east Queensland and Ipswich is growing but I think Ipswich City Council still has its finger on the pulse with koala populations and by working with them we can only hope to get a better outcome than if we didn't.

"Nothing is perfect, but we are all pretty guilty of wanting to live somewhere and usually that is in and amongst koala habitats.”

Ms Lewis said education was vital so that residents knew exactly what the key factors were in protecting koalas.

"I have been doing koala rescue and rehabilitation for 23 years but my role is all about education and consultation,” she said.

"The only thing that is going to save koalas is us all working together.”