Ipswich groups unite, bake pudding for struggling locals

CHRISTMAS hampers packed with baked goodies are set to brighten the holiday season for Ipswich families in need.

Not-for-profit Ipswich Assist and Bundamba TAFE hospitality students joined forces, creating hundreds of presents and products in the approach to Christmas.

Springfield-based Senator Paul Scarr brought the two organisations together after seeing the student’s culinary skills on display and learning about Ipswich Assist’s annual Christmas drive.

Mr Scarr phoned the TAFE and arranged for students to make Christmas goodies, including Christmas trees, gingerbread, puddings and cakes, for the charity’s hampers.

He said the hampers would help make Christmas more special for local families.

“Students have worked tirelessly for this very worthy cause,” Mr Scarr said.

“To see the faces of the children as they collected their gingerbread Christmas trees was an absolute delight and will be a memory I take with me of Christmas 2020.”

The students made 25 gingerbread trees, 50 packets of mini gingerbread men, 40 mini Christmas puddings and 50 Christmas cakes.

Ipswich Assist provides relief to those struggling with social isolation, abuse and trauma and gifts hampers to locals without extended family and in need of financial and emotional support.

Ipswich Assist manager Jason Budden said he wanted the hampers to give hope to locals during Christmas.

Hundreds of presents and products have now been given out to struggling locals at Central

Church.

